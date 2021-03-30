Atos - Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social
Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur :            Atos SE
Name and address of the Company :             River Ouest
                                                                        80 Quai Voltaire
                                                                        95870 Bezons
                                                                        (code ISIN FR 0000051732)

Date d’arrêté des informations

 

Declaration date		Nombre total d’actions composant le capital

 

Total number of shares		Nombre total de droits de vote

 

Total number of voting rights
 

 

28/02/2021		 

 

109 993 166

 		Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 109 993 166

 

Number of theoretical voting rights : 109 993 166

 
  Nombre de droits de vote exerçables* : 109 392 401

 

Number of effective voting rights** : 109 392 401

 

* Nombre de droits de vote exerçables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) – actions privées du droit de vote
** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting rights

ATOS SE
Siège social :
River Ouest – 80 quai Voltaire                                                                                                                           
95870 Bezons                                                                                  
Société Européenne au capital de 109 993 166€ - 323 623 603 RCS Pontoise

