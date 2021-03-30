Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO and Founder of BM Technologies (NYSE: BMTX), Selected as one of Crain’s New York Business 2021 Notable Women on Wall Street

RADNOR, Pa., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX, BMTX.W), one of the largest digital banking platforms in the country, announced that Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO and Founder, has been selected as one of Crain’s New York Business 2021 Notable Women on Wall Street.

According to Crain’s New York Business, “The 56 finance professionals on Crain’s 2021 list of Notable Women on Wall Street have succeeded in wealth management, consumer and investment banking, equity research, asset management and quantitative strategy, among other areas.” The publication continues, “In addition to their professional accomplishments, these women have demonstrated a commitment to mentoring female colleagues and helping their communities through pro bono work.”

“I am honored to receive this recognition from Crain’s,” stated Sidhu. “Gender inequality is unfortunately still present in the financial services industry and I will continue to use my platform to help support other women so that more balance is achieved.”

Under Sidhu’s leadership, BM Technologies (BMTX) went public in January 2021 through a merger with Special Purpose Acquisition Company Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and is now listed on the NYSE. She was the youngest female to take a company public at the time of its listing. BM Technologies (BMTX) is one of the first publicly-traded neobanking fintechs and one of the first de-SPACs of 2021. Launched in January 2015, the company, formerly known as BankMobile, is on a mission to provide a compliant, digital-first banking experience that is simple, affordable and consumer-friendly. BM Technologies (BMTX) has a disruptive, multi-partner distribution model, known as Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS).Today, it provides its BaaS platform to colleges and universities through BankMobile Disbursements, which serves approximately one in every three college students in the United States.

Additionally, Sidhu oversaw BM Technologies (BMTX) expanding its BaaS strategy with T-Mobile for the launch of T-Mobile MONEY. She also helped the company execute an agreement with Google to introduce digital bank accounts, which will be available to its customers.

Sidhu was also named one of Banking New York’s New York Women in Banking in 2020; one of Crain’s New York Business 2020 40 Under 40 and a Rising Star in Banking & Finance in 2020 as well; and one of Lehigh Valley Business’s 2020 Forty Under 40.

Sidhu has been featured regularly in the media including on CNBC, Bloomberg TV, NYSE Floor Talk, Nasdaq TradeTalks, Yahoo Finance, Cheddar and in Fortune.com, The Wall Street Journal and Forbes.com, among others. She is also a national and international speaker at significant conferences such as the Treasury Winter Summit in 2020, Fintech South 2020 Virtual Summit, LendIt Fintech USA 2020, Tearsheet’s Challengers Conference 2020 and the Everygirls Rise Conference in 2020.

Sidhu is also passionate about mentoring women. Additionally, she is a leader in the Soka Gakkai International Non-Profit, mentoring individuals and providing them with guidance and actionable tips to help them achieve their full potential professionally, personally and spiritually. Sidhu is also a member of the Young Presidents' Organization. She holds a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Government from Harvard College.

# # #

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX, BMTX.W) is among the largest digital banking platforms in the U.S., providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” The BMTX digital banking platform employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as “Banking-as-a-Service” (BaaS), that enables the acquisition of customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks, while providing significant benefits to its customers, partners, and business. BMTX currently serves over two million account-holders and provides disbursement services at approximately 725 college and university campuses (covering one out of every three students in the U.S.). BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner banks. More information can also be found at https://ir.bmtxinc.com/.

Attachment