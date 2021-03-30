Biophilic Design and Slow Living – Turning Off the Chaos with the Wellness Movement in Urban Cities

Sydney, Australia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metropolitan areas around the world such as New York City, Bangkok, and Sydney provide numerous benefits and unparalleled access to professional and personal opportunities, but the fast-paced environments can take a toll on residents if left unchecked. Urban dwellers are realizing that slowing down and prioritizing wellness is not only recommended, but essential for their wellbeing and productivity. Crown Group, a leading Australian property group specialising in luxury property development, property investment and serviced apartments, offers an opportunity for maximum wellness at home through nature with two of its Sydney-based projects – Mastery by Crown Group and Waterfall by Crown Group – that incorporate soothing features of biophilic design, which can help buyers focus on living a slower, calmer life.

“We’re introducing a new era of luxury urban living with these projects that creates communities and connects people to the natural environment, which can lead to a more wellness-focused life,” said Iwan Sunito, CEO and co-founder of Crown Group. “With many employees planning to continue working remotely in the future, the worldwide trend of biophilic design and its evidence of improving overall wellbeing at home is needed now more than ever.”

According to Architectural Record, numerous studies indicate that biophilic design solutions in homes and workplaces can reduce stress, lower heart rates and blood pressure, and increase creativity, productivity, and wellbeing. A recent Terrapin Bright Green report, for example, suggests that when people are in natural environments compared to urban ones with fewer natural features, they notice ““greater emotional restoration, with lower instances of tension, anxiety, anger, fatigue, confusion, and total mood disturbance.” These noticeable improvements taking place at home can help residents slow down and focus on recovery and restoration.

Located at 48 O’Dea Avenue, Waterloo, Mastery by Crown Group is a $500 million development designed by world-renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, Japanese-born, Sydney-based architect Koichi Takada and Sydney’s Silvester Fuller. Mastery by Crown is comprised of five buildings offering 374 studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses, along with sophisticated resort-style facilities. The simplicity of the architecture is complemented by greenery that is implanted into the exterior façade of one of the buildings – a “stacked forest” concept that is a first for Sydney. The greenery is reflected onto the building across from it, projecting and carrying the green motif throughout the exterior space to be enjoyed.

Adding to the façade are roof gardens that will be visible from the street, creating pockets of nature within the urban environment for passersby to enjoy. In addition to the biophilic design elements incorporated into the architecture and interiors, greenery in the urban environment increases sustainability by reducing carbon monoxide, increasing energy efficiency, and improving air quality.

Waterfall by Crown Group, the $400 million residential project that opened in 2020, consists of 331 luxury apartments among one of Australia’s most ground-breaking designs for greenery in urban living. At the heart of the development, designed by Adam Haddow of award-winning architects SJB, is Australia’s tallest man-made waterfall amid gardens that are setting a new benchmark for biophilic design. At 22 metres or seven storeys high, the waterfall is the first of its kind for a residential project in Australia and adds a beautiful sense of tranquillity to the grounds.

The waterfall was designed by Waterforms International’s Dirk Slotboom, famous for installations at Hobart’s MONA gallery, Canberra Airport, the new Australian embassy in Bangkok and even The Great Gatsby film set. Lush green walls were created by Sydney’s living infrastructure specialists Junglefy and offer more than 5,000 tropical plants surrounding the waterfall and rooftop cinema space, which offers sweeping views across Sydney and a 6m high green wall surrounding the cinema screen, for movie nights under the stars.

There are a handful of apartments for sale at both projects, starting at $765,000 at Mastery and $690,000 at Waterfall. For more information on Crown Group’s projects, including Mastery by Crown Group and Waterfall by Crown Group, please visit www.crowngroup.com.au/.

