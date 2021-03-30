Justuno Launches Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Certification Program for Marketing Agencies

Austin, TX, 78705, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Justuno recently launched an all-new conversion rate optimization (CRO) certification program designed exclusively for digital marketing agencies. Over the course of 26 lessons, agencies learn key conversion rate optimization techniques, best practices for boosting onsite conversions, and how to build high-performing campaigns within Justuno.

This course is designed to help agencies increase their internal knowledge on CRO to better equip their teams, service clients, and improve clients’ ROI. The more a digital agency can optimize each campaign produced, the higher client retention and overall profitability -- for the agency and their clients.

Justuno is the premier onsite visitor conversion platform with advanced features like AI-driven product recommendations and highly personalized messaging based on granular audience segmentation. Justuno empowers merchants and agencies alike to turn more website visitors into customers by creating better onsite experiences.

This certification program is an extension of Justuno’s dedication to educating e-commerce marketers and specialists about the importance of CRO and creating a standard of excellence for onsite experiences.

Tinuiti and MuteSix, two top Justuno agency partners, are the first to complete the program and had this to say about their experience:

"Working with Justuno as a Certified Partner has allowed us to build out incredibly advanced popup and CRO strategies that wouldn't have been possible without the direct access and collaboration with their team. The return for our clients has been huge." - Chanel DeVetter, MuteSix

"As a Justuno Partner for so many years, Tinuiti becoming the first Justuno Certified Partner is a badge that we're thrilled to have the honor of wearing to underscore our tight-knit partnership in helping brands to maximize their growth potential with the best technologies on the market." -Andrew Christison, Tinuiti