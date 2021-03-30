English French





AMENDMENT TO THE 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT MADE AVAILABLE





Rexel announces the availability to the public and the filing on March 29, 2021 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), under number D.21-0111-A01, of an Amendment to the 2020 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on March 11, 2021 under number D.21-0111.

The Amendment to the Universal Registration Document has been prepared as part of the appointment of Guillaume Texier as Chief Executive Officer in replacement of Patrick Berard with effect from September 1, 2021. The Amendment notably includes the following information:

An update of the report on corporate governance to include (i) information relating to Guillaume Texier and (ii) the update by the Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Remuneration Committee, of the compensation policy applicable to the Chief Executive Officer for the financial year 2021, to make a distinction between the compensation policy applicable until the end of Patrick Berard’s term of office and the compensation policy applicable as from the appointment of Guillaume Texier; and

The update of the documentation relating to the Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on April 22, 2021 to take into account (i) the amendment of the resolution relating to the compensation policy applicable to the Chief Executive Officer for the financial year 2021, until the end of Patrick Berard’s term of office and (ii) the insertion of two resolutions relating for the first one to the approval of the compensation policy applicable to the Chief Executive Officer from the appointment of Guillaume Texier as Chief Executive Officer and for the second one, to the appointment of Guillaume Texier as Director in replacement of Patrick Berard with effect from September 1, 2021.

The Amendment to the 2020 Universal Registration Document is available on Rexel’s corporate website ( www.rexel.com/en ) in the “Investors – Regulated Information” section and on the AMF’s website ( www.amf-france.org ). It is also available at no cost at Rexel’s headquarters, 13, boulevard du Fort de Vaux, 75017 Paris, France.





ABOUT REXEL GROUP





Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance.

Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 25 countries, with more than 24,000 employees.

The Group’s sales were €12.6 billion in 2020. Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, 2021 Global 100 Index, S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2021, in recognition of its performance in terms of corporate social responsibility (CSR). Rexel is rated A- in the 2020 CDP Climate Change assessment and ranked in the 2020 CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard.

For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en .





CONTACTS





FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX +33 1 42 85 76 12 ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com





PRESS

Brunswick: Thomas KAMM +33 1 53 96 83 92 tkamm@brunswickgroup.com









Attachment