Global Organ Care System Market to Perceive Momentous Growth Due to Growing Cases of Organ Failures Worldwide – Exclusive Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New reports on the global organ care system market have been added by Research Dive to its repository. As per the report, the global organ care system market for heart is expected to garner $37.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2019 to 2026. The global organ care system market for lung is expected to garner $5.6 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2019 to 2026. The global organ care system market for liver is expected to garner $40.5 million by 2026. The reports provide thorough insights into the present condition and future outlook of the global markets. The reports are drafted by veteran market analysts and assure to be a reliable source of data and detailed market insights for new entrants, investors, existing market players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth

Growing enhancements in organ care systems (OCSs) for extending the shelf life of organs to be stored outside of the human body, is fueling the growth of the global organ care system market. Rising cases of heart attacks and heart strokes across the world is boosting the demand for organ care systems for heart. Moreover, growing cases of end stage liver failure worldwide owing to increasing heavy alcohol consumption and rising occurrence of obesity as well as metabolic syndrome are surging the demand for organ care systems for liver. In addition, growing adoption of smoking and increasing air pollution across the globe are resulting in various lung disorders which is driving the demand for organ care systems for lung.

However, lack of awareness about organ donation, high degree of uncertainty and risk, scarcity of human donors, and high treatment costs of organ transplant surgeries are expected to hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growing government initiatives to increase the awareness about organ donation is projected to unlock profitable opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The reports segment the global organ care system market into various segments and regions for offering detailed analysis of the market.

Trolley Based Organ Care System for Heart Sub-Segment to Dominate the Market Growth

Among mode of handling segment of the organ care system for heart market, the trolley based organ care system sub-segment is projected to dominate the market by garnering $19.5 million during the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is mainly due to the convenience and easy handling of the trolley based organ care systems for heart.

Trolley Based Organ Care System for Lung Sub-Segment to Lead the Market Growth

Among handling segment of the organ care system for lung market, the trolley based organ care system sub-segment is projected to lead the market by growing at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is mainly because of the extensive usage of trolley based organ care systems in numerous organ storage centers.

Trolley Based Organ Care System for Liver Sub-Segment to Grab Highest Market Share

Among mode of handling segment of the organ care system for liver market, the trolley based organ care system sub-segment is projected to obtain highest market share by garnering $22.4 million during the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is mainly due to the easy transportation and management of the trolley based organ care systems for liver.

North America Region to Dominate the Global Market

The reports analyze the global organ care system market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the North America region market is expected to lead the global market during the estimated timeframe. The North America region market for organ care system for heart is projected to garner $22.2 million during the forecast period. The North America region market for organ care system for lung is anticipated to surpass $17.4 million during the forecast period. The North America region market for organ care system for liver is expected to grow with a CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period. The growth of this region market is mainly owing to the increasing cases of organ failure, presence of foremost organ care system key players, and availability of advanced healthcare technologies in this region.

Major Players in the Market:

The reports list some of the leading players functioning in the global organ care system industry including -

TransMedics Inc.

XVIVO Perfusion AB

Bridge to Life Ltd.

Preservation Solution Inc.

Organ Recovery Systems Inc.

Organ Transport System Inc.

Organ Assist B.V.

Water Medical System LLC

OrganOx Limited

Paragonix Technologies Inc.

The reports also offer several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry.

