Everwell Announces the Launch of Health and Wellness Clinic That Merges Conventional and Alternative Therapies

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everwell announces the launch of the Everwell health and wellness clinic, open now in Newport Beach, California. Everwell provides a select range of advanced wellness solutions that are designed to optimize mind and body health. Unlike traditional clinics, Everwell has invested in offering research-backed alternative therapies alongside conventional solutions in order to address wellness issues from multiple angles.



Everwell provides a range of health and wellness services for men and women. The clinic specializes in creating personalized solutions for hormonal issues. Everwell offers both testosterone replacement therapy and women’s hormone balancing treatments. Other treatments available at Everwell include growth hormone optimization, erectile dysfunction treatment, BPC-157 injections, IV therapy, and lipotropic injections for fat loss, energy and appetite control.

According to Everwell CEO Mark Suh, providing patients with personalized treatment is a core part of the new clinic’s services. “At Everwell, we believe that every patient needs unique services in order to look and feel their best,” said Suh. “By combining modern medicine and alternative treatments in a strategic, personalized way, you can make a real impact on a person’s health and quality of life.”

Consultation appointments are now available at Everwell, located at 4501 Birch St. Unit C, Newport Beach, CA 92660. New patients can schedule a consultation appointment by calling 949-506-1606 or by visiting https://everwellusa.com/ . The clinic’s consulting hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

About Everwell

Everwell is a new type of health and wellness experience. The CEO and founder of Everwell, Mark Suh, created the clinic in order to provide creative ways of addressing unique health needs. Everwell offers a curated selection of conventional and alternative therapies that are monitored by medical experts and backed by science. For more information about Everwell, visit https://everwellusa.com/ .