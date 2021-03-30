Flow Imaging Microscopy Market Size to Reach USD 56 Million in 2028 | Rising Investment in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Research is a Major Factor Boosting Revenue Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flow imaging microscopy market size is expected to reach USD 56 Million in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Continuous investment by government and private investors in nanotechnology in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, rising focus on nanotechnology, and stringent regulatory policies for product quality are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Flow imaging microscopy, also known as flow imaging particle analyzer or dynamic imaging, is a process of analyzing particles depending on their size, distribution, shape, roughness, symmetry, and color. This process is largely used in biopharmaceuticals, water treatment, food, and beverages, additive manufacturing, abrasive, printing, oil and gas industries, and others. In the biopharmaceutical industry, this technique is used to characterize sub-visible particle in protein therapeutics.

Increasing application of nanotechnology in cosmetology, pharmaceutical, and coating industries and rising focus on nanoparticle imaging for discovering novel drug products has increased need for more effective, faster, and dynamic imaging techniques, which is boosting revenue growth of the global flow imaging microscopy market.

Some Key Findings in the Report:

In July 2019, Fluid Imaging Technologies launched a streamlined and affordable tool, FlowCam 5000. This tool offers digital images that help to count and identify organisms and particles present in a liquid sample.

Wet dispersion segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing application of nanotechnology in the food and beverage industry, growing focus on research of nanoparticles, and increasing research & development activities in pharma and biotechnology sectors are driving revenue growth of the wet dispersion segment.

North America accounted for a 33.7% share in the global market in 2020. Growing investment in healthcare industry, rising adoption of advanced laboratory techniques, and robust presence of key market players are major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Bio-Techne, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Microtrac MRB, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, Fritsch, Haver & Boecker, Spectris Plc., HORIBA Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, and Bettersize Instruments Ltd.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global flow imaging microscopy market based on sample type, sample dispersion, end-use, and region:

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Large Biomolecule

Small Biomolecules

Liquid & Viscous Samples

Microfibers and Nano Fibers

Others

Sample Dispersion Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Wet Dispersion Dry Dispersion



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Biotechnology Companies Pharmaceutical Companies Water Testing Laboratories Food & Beverage Companies Research & Academia Metal Manufacturing Chemical & Petrochemical Industries



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



