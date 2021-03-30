Corcoran Global Living Welcomes Trio of Powerhouse Real Estate Associates with Expansion into Silicon Valley

San Francisco, CA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Global Living is excited to announce expansion into Silicon Valley with an office opening in Willow Glen. Through establishment in the new market, Michelle Elliott, Gea Carr and Susan LaRagione, Silicon Valley top producers, have joined as equity partners. This announcement is the latest in what has been an unprecedented story of success in the real estate industry. Having launched just 13 months ago, Corcoran Global Living now encompasses more than 1,600 agents across 47 offices with annual combined sales of more than $6.4 billion. This latest growth positions Corcoran Global Living with comprehensive market coverage throughout the entire San Francisco Bay Area.

Elliott, Carr and LaRagione are long-time friends and colleagues with shared vision and ideals: always aim high, work hard, and care deeply about what you believe in. Their values are aligned well with Corcoran Global Living.

“Corcoran Global Living believes in building a strong team of professionals who want to make a difference in their community, enabling our associates to build and grow their business,” commented Michael Mahon, CEO and Founder of Corcoran Global Living. “We are thrilled to welcome Michelle, Gea, and Susan as partners and colleagues; their reputation in the industry is exemplary. We’re excited to bring our unparalleled level of service and support to clients and agents throughout Silicon Valley.”

The Corcoran brand was originally started by a dynamic female leader who grew her company to be one of the most respected brands in the real estate industry. Today, Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, embodies this foundational vision with impressive female leadership amongst the executive team, partners, and management.

“Corcoran Global Living is committed to growth, empowering each agent to perform to their highest level. Providing us with these opportunities enables us to build on a trusted name,” commented Michelle Elliott, speaking on behalf of the group. “Our desire is to help as many individuals and families achieve their goals of homeownership as possible by aligning with CGL.”

As part of Corcoran Global Living, the group gains access to an array of tools, platforms and people, including support in technology, networking, referrals and relocation, marketing, productivity, education and ever-increasing brand recognition across California and Nevada. CGL’s reach covers San Francisco, Marin, Napa/Sonoma Wine Country, East Bay and Silicon Valley/South Bay in the San Francisco Bay Area. Additionally, the firm extends further north to Humboldt County, further south throughout Southern California, as well as east into the Reno/Lake Tahoe region. After a remarkable first year of operation, CGL is positioned to continue its monumental expansion in the months ahead.

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the California and Nevada markets with 47 strategically located offices in Northern California, Southern California and Reno/Lake Tahoe. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its very loyal customer base, with more than 1,600 dedicated, professional agents and gross annual sales of $6.4 billion. With a forward-thinking leadership team and deep roots in real estate and notable private investment backing, Corcoran Global Living is poised for exponential growth into additional metro areas in the states where they operate. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

