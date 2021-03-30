Nocopi Reports 2020 Revenue of $2.7M, Operating Cash Flow of $0.7M, Net Income of $0.5M, or $0.01 per share, and Year-End Cash Position of $1.4M

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: NNUP), a developer of specialty reactive inks used in entertainment, toy and educational products as well as in document and product authentication technologies to combat fraud, today announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 (Q4 ’20 and FY 2020). Nocopi’s SEC filings are available here.

2020 Highlights

  • 2020 revenue rose 5% to $2.7M amidst COVID-19 pandemic, compared to $2.5M in 2019
  • Cash flow from operations increased 95% to $702,400 in 2020 from $360,600 in 2019, driven by increased receivables collections
  • Cash increased to $1.4M at year-end 2020, compared to $0.7M at year-end 2019
  • Working capital increased to $2.8M at year-end 2020 from $1.8M at year-end 2019
  • Book value increased to $3.5M at year-end 2020 compared to $2.8M at year-end 2019
  • Extinguished a $97,700 principal balance of convertible debt plus accrued interest of $46,100

Nocopi Chairman and CEO Michael Feinstein, M.D., commented, “Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, Nocopi delivered a solid 2020 performance, with modest top-line growth, strong cash flow, profitability and meaningful improvements to our balance sheet and cash position. In particular, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted consumer traffic at brick & mortar retailers, an important sales channel for consumer products utilizing our specialty ink technologies. The pandemic also halted the release and promotion of many family and kids-oriented feature films and entertainment franchises, limiting the visibility and demand for kids products based on these brands. While online channels helped to replace traditional retail sales, our partners experienced decreased product sell-through on which our royalty fees are based.

“During the year, Nocopi stayed focused on what we are able to control, including ongoing new ink technology R&D and new product initiatives in collaboration with our partners, along with a continued focus on expense management. Unfortunately, the pandemic did create some price volatility in certain commodities we use in our ink formulations which impacted gross margin for several months but has since returned to normalized trends.

"Looking forward we believe Nocopi is well positioned to benefit from the reopening economies and the gradual return to more normal business and consumer trends. We also expect to benefit from our partners' planned international expansion plans in Europe and other geographies that were originally slated for 2020 but were delayed by the pandemic. The return of consumer travel and retail foot traffic, combined with the return of entertainment brand launches, are expected to advance sales in the right direction going forward and are key to our optimistic outlook.

“Importantly, Nocopi’s cash collections were strong during 2020, as we ended the year with working capital of $2.8M, an 52% increase over $1.8M in 2019, including cash of $1.4M at year-end 2020, nearly double the cash level at the close of 2019. Our balance sheet puts Nocopi in a very strong position to execute on our growth plans for the foreseeable future, and also affords us the opportunity to carefully evaluate the best potential uses of any surplus cash."

FY 2020 Results
In 2020, Nocopi grew revenue by 5% to $2,658,700 compared to $2,537,400 in 2019, as product sales increased as percentage of revenue to 72% versus 69% in 2019, and license and royalty revenue decreased to 28% of 2020 revenue versus 31% in 2019.

License and royalty revenue in 2020 compared to 2019 decreased by approximately $200,000 specifically due to lower guaranteed licensing revenue in the first six months of 2020 from one licensee in the entertainment and toy products market as a result of the adoption of ASU 214-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers in the second quarter of 2018. If not for the adoption of ASU 214-09 for this licensee, license and royalty revenue for 2020 would have increased 19% compared to 2019.

Sales of ink to licensed printers of Nocopi licensees in the entertainment and toy products market were approximately $222,900 higher in 2020 compared to 2019. Sales of security ink to Nocopi’s licensees in the retail receipt and document fraud market decreased by approximately $30,300 in 2020 compared to 2019 due primarily to reduced demand related to COVID-19 closures of retail outlets during 2020.

Nocopi’s net income for the year declined to $508,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to $754,900, or $0.01 per diluted share, in 2019, primarily due to a 34% increase in cost of goods sold. The increase was largely a result of pricing and transportation cost pressures on certain inputs necessary for specialty ink production that resulted from the pandemic. The volatility in commodity pricing has largely subsided at this time, and Nocopi expects a more normalized operating environment going forward, though it is studying alternative production methods and ingredients should they be required in the future. Net income also benefited from the reversal of $47,400 accrued state income taxes that are not payable. At December 31, 2020, Nocopi's balance of net operating loss carryforwards was approximately $1.17M.

Cash flow from operations increased 95% to $702,400 in 2020 compared to the prior year as the company reduced accounts receivable by over $400,000 while also purchasing sufficient inventory to meet expected demand in the forthcoming year. Nocopi expanded its ink production operations and staffing to support expected future growth as reflected by Capex spending of $38,600 and $73,400 in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

During the third quarter of 2020, holders of all Nocopi's outstanding convertible debentures due in July elected to convert the $97,900 principal amount of the debentures, plus approximately $46,100 of accrued interest, into 5,758,992 restricted shares of the Company. Following the debenture conversion, Nocopi has no remaining long-term debt.

Q4 ‘20 Results
Q4 ’20 revenues decreased 22% to $756,300 reflecting a 41% decrease in product and other sales, principally due to lower specialty ink shipments to the entertainment and toy product market, offset by a 43% increase in licenses, royalties and fees, reflecting the beginning of a rebound in consumer spending and related Nocopi royalties on children’s activity books as the year progressed. Royalty revenue in the 2020 and 2019 fourth quarter periods does not reflect quarterly guaranteed royalty payments of $100,000 received by Nocopi pursuant to a four-year license extension with a major partner that went into effect July 1, 2019. These payments are reflected in the Company’s balance sheet and statement of cash flows but are not recorded as revenue.

Gross profit decreased to $519,000, or 69% of revenues in Q4 ’20, from $611,200, or 63% of revenues in Q4 ’19, principally due to lower Q4'20 revenue, while Q4'20's gross margin of 69% represented a sequential improvement over 56% in Q3 ’20 and 51% in Q2 ’20 due to a greater contribution from licenses and royalties in the period.

Q4’20 operating expenses increased to $287,900 from $277,400 in Q4’19, reflecting slightly higher employee compensation and an increase in other administrative expenses offset by lower sales expenses.

Principally reflecting lower gross profit, Nocopi’s net income declined to $221,900, or $0.00 per diluted share, in Q4’20, compared to $313,800, or $0.01 per diluted share, in Q4’19.

CEO Feinstein concluded, “We expect the decline in specialty ink sales in the fourth quarter to be a temporary phenomenon as certain customers work through their existing production backlogs. We are already seeing an improving product sales trend in the current March quarter as one key customer has more than doubled their amount of ink orders placed relative to the same period last year. Our outlook is further reinforced by dialogues with partners and suppliers.”

About Nocopi Technologies (www.nocopi.com)
Nocopi develops and markets specialty reactive inks for unique, mess-free applications in the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. Nocopi also develops and markets document and product authentication technologies designed to combat fraudulent document reproduction, product counterfeiting and/or unauthorized product diversion. Nocopi derives revenue from technology licensing agreements as well as from the sale of its proprietary inks and other products to licensees and/or their licensed printers. Nocopi’s products and systems include trade secrets as well as patented technologies.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Nocopi’s business, that are often identified by the use of "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements may address uncertainties regarding customer preferences or demand for products incorporating Nocopi technology that underlie the company’s revenue expectations, the company’s ability to develop new products and new product applications, the financial condition of customers and the timeliness of their payments, the impact of fluctuations in currencies, global trade and shipping markets, etc. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties, and Nocopi can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct nor that Nocopi’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from those reflected or implied by its forward-‎looking statements. Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in Nocopi’s Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC reports available at www.sec.gov/edgar. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release; Nocopi assumes no obligation to update these statements.

Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Balance Sheets
    
  December 31
  2020
 2019
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash $1,362,800  $688,000 
Accounts receivable less $5,000 allowance for doubtful accounts  1,280,800   1,352,300 
Inventory  324,800   127,900 
Prepaid and other  97,800   135,000 
Total current assets  3,066,200   2,303,200 
Fixed assets        
Leasehold improvements  27,800   24,200 
Furniture, fixtures and equipment  163,700   252,500 
   191,500   276,700 
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization  104,300   206,600 
   87,200   70,100 
Other assets        
Long-term receivables  559,500   957,000 
Operating lease right of use - building  160,300   202,000 
   719,800   1,159,000 
Total assets $3,873,200  $3,532,300 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity         
Current liabilities        
Convertible debentures $  $97,900 
Accounts payable  5,700   44,300 
Accrued expenses  178,600   231,600 
Income taxes  36,300   52,400 
Operating lease liability – current  44,500   41,700 
Total current liabilities  265,100   467,900 
         
Other liabilities        
Accrued expenses, non-current  39,200   67,000 
Deferred income taxes     47,400 
Operating lease liability – non-current  115,800   160,300 
   155,000   274,700 
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Stockholders’ equity        
Series A preferred stock, $1.00 par value        
Authorized – 300,000 shares        
Issued and outstanding – none      
Common stock, $0.01 par value        
Authorized – 75,000,000 shares        
Issued and outstanding – 2020 - 67,353,690 shares; 2019 - 61,044,698 shares  673,500   610,400 
Paid-in capital  12,575,800   12,483,900 
Accumulated deficit  (9,796,200)  (10,304,600)
   3,453,100   2,789,700 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $3,873,200  $3,532,300 
         


 
Statements of Comprehensive Income
       
  Quarter ended December 31
 Year ended December 31
  2020
 2019
 2020
 2019
Revenues            
Licenses, royalties and fees $319,000  $221,900  $744,000  $793,800 
Product and other sales  437,300   752,500   1,914,700   1,743,600 
   756,300   974,400   2,658,700   2,537,400 
                 
Cost of revenues                
Licenses, royalties and fees  53,600   70,900   223,800   169,100 
Product and other sales  183,700   292,300   899,900   672,600 
   237,300   363,200   1,123,700   841,700 
Gross profit  519,000   611,200   1,535,000   1,695,700 
                 
Operating expenses                
Research and development  49,800   43,000   173,500   165,600 
Sales and marketing  95,500   105,700   356,400   329,900 
General and administrative  142,600   128,700   526,100   393,900 
   287,900   277,400   1,056,000   889,400 
Net income from operations  231,100   333,800   479,000   806,300 
                 
Other income (expenses)                
Interest income  5,900   4,500   18,200   11,700 
Interest expense and bank charges  (1,000)  (2,800  (6,900)  (10,800)
   4,900   1,700   11,300   900 
Net income before income taxes  236,000   335,500   490,300   807,200 
Income taxes  14,100   21,700   (18,100)  52,300 
Net income $221,900  $313,800  $508,400  $754,900 
                 
Net income per common share                
Basic $0.00  $0.01  $0.01  $0.01 
Diluted $0.00  $0.01  $0.01  $0.01 
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding                
Basic  67,353,690   58,616,716   64,052,777   59,443,207 
Diluted  67,478,044   59,012,626   64,172,276   59,836,570 
                 


 
Statements of Cash Flows
    
  Years ended December 31
  2020
 2019
Operating Activities      
Net income $508,400  $754,900 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities        
Depreciation and amortization  21,500   10,800 
Bad debt expense  7,000    
Deferred income taxes  (47,400)  (61,400)
Other assets  439,200   193,200 
Other liabilities  (69,500)  174,300 
Common stock issued for services     25,400 
   859,200   1,097,200 
(Increase) decrease in assets        
Accounts receivable  64,500   (773,300)
Inventory  (196,900)  5,600 
Prepaid and other  37,200   (91,400)
Increase (decrease) in liabilities        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  (45,500)  108,700 
Income taxes  (16,100)  13,800 
   (156,800)  (736,600)
Net cash provided by operating activities  702,400   360,600 
         
Investing Activities        
Additions to fixed assets  (38,600)  (73,400)
Net cash used in investing activities  (38,600)  (73,400)
         
Financing Activities        
Exercise of warrants  11,000    
Net cash provided by financing activities  11,000    
Increase in cash  674,800   287,200 
         
Cash        
Beginning of year  688,000   400,800 
End of year $1,362,800  $688,000 
         
         
Cash paid for taxes $45,500  $100,000 
         

 


