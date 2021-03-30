Unisync Announces Results of AGM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: “UNI”) announces the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia.



The following seven nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Bruce W. Aunger 5,242,367 87.57% 744,216 12.43% Douglas F. Good 5,166,661 87.41% 743,922 12.59% Darryl R. Eddy 5,242,661 87.57% 743,922 12.43% C. Michael O’Brian 5,242,661 87.57% 743,922 12.43% Joel R. McLean 5,909,483 99.98% 1,100 0.02% Christian Turgeon 5,242,661 87.57% 743,922 12.43% C Scott Shepherd 5,986,483 100.00% 100 0.00%

In addition, MNP LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

