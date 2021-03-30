Unisync Announces Results of AGM

Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: “UNI”) announces the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following seven nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

NomineeVotes ForPercentVotes WithheldPercent
Bruce W. Aunger5,242,36787.57%744,21612.43%
     
Douglas F. Good5,166,66187.41%743,92212.59%
     
Darryl R. Eddy5,242,66187.57%743,92212.43%
     
C. Michael O’Brian5,242,66187.57%743,92212.43%
     
Joel R. McLean5,909,48399.98%1,1000.02%
     
Christian Turgeon5,242,66187.57%743,92212.43%
     
C Scott Shepherd5,986,483100.00%1000.00%

In addition, MNP LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Douglas F. Good, Executive Chairman

Investor relations contact:
Douglas F Good at 778-370-1725
Email: dgood@unisyncgroup.com

 