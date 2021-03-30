Proactive news headlines including Vuzix Corporation, American Battery Metals, BioSig Technologies and Canntab Therapeutics

New York, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) partners with visual assistance technology provider TechSee to field techs using Smart Glasses click here
- Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA, LON:TILS) : US investment bank restates its US$8 price and 'buy' recommendation after double dose of good news click here
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) starts shipping specialty stoker carbon to customers from its Perry County Resources complex click here
- Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) strikes distribution partnership with OHC for GeneFinder COVID-19 Plus RealAMP Kit in US click here
- Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) investee Immersive Tech adds three new technology leaders to its advisory board click here
- Steppe Gold Limited (TSE:STGO) (OTCQX:STPGF) delivers strong 4Q results with US$13.2M in revenue and market-low cash costs click here
- ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:IPNFF) and Liquid Avatar say world-renowned Beatles painter Shannon will release AR-enhanced NFTs click here
- American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) joins Critical Materials Institute advisory board click here
- Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSE:BRAG) (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) (FRA:SL4A) subsidiary ORYX Gaming inks revenue sharing deal with Switzerland’s Grand Casino Baden click here
- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc (CSE:CNI) (OTCMKTS:CLGUF) adds entrepreneur Hussein Hallak to advisory board click here
- Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP) (OTCMKTS:NSPDF) ships fifth container of hemp seed to South Korea click here
- BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) awarded US patent claims for noise-filtering methods of signal processing technology click here
- MindMed (MindMed) Inc (NEO:MMED) (OTCQB:MMEDF) (FRA:MMQ) has strong cash balance of US$161M to advance its drug development pipeline click here
- GlobeX Data Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) set to launch would-be WhatsApp rival SekurMessenger with America Movil's Telcel in Mexico this April click here
- Namaste Technologies Inc (CVE:N) (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) (FRA:M5BQ) sees its 4Q revenue surge 85% to C$7.2M on cannabis product sales click here
- Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY) (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) (FRA:AUN1) hits high grade mineralization from step out holes at Eau Claire in Quebec click here
- Viscount Mining Corp (CVE:VML) (OTCQB:VLMGF) (FRA:7VM) kicks off second of three-phase drill program at Silver Cliff click here
- Aurelius Minerals Inc (CVE:AUL) (OTCMKTS:AURQF) (FRA:1GA) pleased with Aureus West drill results, which extend mineralization outside current inferred resource click here
- Mojave Jane Brands Inc (CSE:JANE) (OTCMKTS:HHPHF) (FRA:0HCN) successfully rebrands to Mojave Brands click here
- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (NASDAQ:TLSA, LON:TILS) shares shoot up after receiving FDA sign-off for nasally administered monoclonal antibody to treat a person with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis click here
- First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) (OTCQX:FTSSF) (FRA:18P) strikes exclusivity deal with lender over US$45M debt financing for refinery plans click here
- CytoDyn Inc's (OTCQB:CYDY) leronlimab decreases mortality by 82% among critically ill coronavirus patients after two weeks in CD12 trial click here
- VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) appoints industry veterans Kim Nguyen and Richard Brudnick to its board of directors click here
- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (TSE:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) gets Health Canada approval to file clinical trial application for ARDS-003 study on coronavirus patients click here
- Psyched Wellness Ltd (CSE:PSYC) (OTCQB:PSYCF) (FRA:5U9) initiates study on its AME-1 extract for gut health click here
- Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE:PILL) (OTCQB:CTABF) (FRA:TBF1) receives export license from Health Canada click here
- Vox Royalty Corp (TSXV:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) to acquire royalty on Bullabulling gold project click here
- Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (TSE:CRDL) (OTCQX:CRTPF) (FSE:CT9) brings on Andrew Hamer as its new chief medical officer click here
- Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc (CVE:CCW) (OTCMKTS:CCWOF) (FRA:4T9B) and Granada Gold Mines to look at potential Re-2Ox process on latter's rare earth and alkali metals finds click here
