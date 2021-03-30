IT’S TIME TEXAS ANNOUNCES 2021 COMMUNITY CHALLENGE WINNERS

Austin, Texas, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Statewide nonprofit It’s Time Texas has officially announced the winners of its 2021 It's Time Texas Community Challenge aimed at encouraging Texans to come together in friendly competition to build and transform health. City leaders embraced health as a shared value and committed to making their communities healthier. Challenge participants took steps to get healthy by eating more fruits and vegetables, participating in virtual workouts, consuming more water, and taking walks.

The winners are:

Community Winners

Metro: San Antonio (2nd Year in a Row)

Large: McAllen (4th Year in a Row)

Medium: Pharr

Small: Los Fresnos (3rd Year in a Row)

Extra Small: Smithville (4th Year in a Row)

School District Winners

Metro: North East ISD (4th Year in a Row)

Large: Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (3rd Year in a Row)

Medium: McAllen ISD

Small: Los Fresnos CISD (3rd Year in a Row)

Extra Small: Lancaster ISD

The new bilingual It’s Time Texas Community Challenge App introduced in January made participation easier than ever. As social distancing efforts continued, the app enabled communities and participants to stay connected and easily record points. This year, 17,975 participants from 331 communities reported more than 221,499 healthy activities, including 5,340 dog walks, 1,006 Community Challenge pledges, and 45,533 points for water consumption.

“The number of participants in this year’s It’s Time Texas Community Challenge exceeded our expectations, given the ongoing pandemic, the surprise snowstorm, and resulting power outages and water shortages Texas residents experienced in February,” said It’s Time Texas CEO Amy McGeady. “We’re proud of everyone who persevered to get healthier in 2021 despite unprecedented obstacles—it goes to show how resilient Texans really are.”

Since its launch in 2012, the It’s Time Texas Community Challenge has inspired more than 2.5 million healthy actions and has engaged more than 400 communities of all sizes. Winners of the 2021 Community Challenge will be recognized during a virtual celebration and awards ceremony from noon to 1 p.m. on April 6. All Texans are invited to come cheer on their neighbors and participate in fun workouts and prize giveaways. Join here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1IBGUCcIRdCa4pTmf0xL2Q

The It's Time Texas Community Challenge would not be possible without the support of its sponsors SNAP-Ed, H-E-B, and MCH Transportation.

About It’s Time Texas

It’s Time Texas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit empowering Texans to lead healthier lives and build healthier communities. Every day, we work alongside Texans committed to improving health within their homes, schools, workplaces, and communities. Our goal is a Texas where everyone—no matter where they live, their age, race, or income—has the resources, support, and opportunities to prioritize health and live their best life. Through programs and partnerships built to advance health on multiple fronts, we are shifting behaviors, practices, and policies to make health core to what it means to be a Texan. For more information, visit https://itstimetexas.org/.