Jeff Cook Real Estate Hosts Second Charity Golf Tournament

Charleston, South Carolina, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Cook Real Estate is excited to announce the company’s second annual golf tournament to benefit charity. On Monday, April 5th, Jeff Cook Cares will be hosting the golf tournament at Coosaw Creek Country Club in North Charleston. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Chair the Love, an organization that provides wheelchairs and mobility equipment to those in need.

Last year’s golf tournament raised over $8,000 for Buy a Home, Give a Home and hosted a total of 18 teams. The goal for 2021 is to raise over $15,000 for Chair the Love and host at least 25 teams. Jeff Cook Cares is hopeful the annual golf tournament will become a staple in the Charleston community for years to come.

Jeff Cook Real Estate created Jeff Cook Cares in an effort to give back to our community and has cultivated a variety of events, initiatives, and projects to do so. Jeff Cook Cares is passionate about serving the community and those in need.

The golf tournament will be structured by two waves of tee times in the morning and lunch will be provided for the players. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses looking to promote their brand and support a worthy cause. Anyone who is interested in participating in sponsorship opportunities or registering as a team, please sign up by March 17th on the event website. For those wishing to donate to the event, donations can be made on the event website.

