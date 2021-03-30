Freeline to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LONDON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today announced that the Company will attend the following virtual investor conferences:



Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: 2021 Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease on April 1, 2021, where at 10:00 a.m. EDT, Chief Executive Officer, Theresa Heggie will participate in a panel discussion, titled ‘The low hanging fruit in gene therapy might be hard to reach – Challenges for Hemophilia A and B.’

20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 13, 2021 where Theresa Heggie will present a Company overview at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

Webcasts of both the panel discussion and the Company presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Freeline website at Freeline.life.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative adeno-associated virus (“AAV”) vector-mediated systemic gene therapies. The Company is dedicated to improving patient lives through innovative, one-time treatments that provide functional cures for inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Freeline uses its proprietary, rationally-designed AAV vector, along with novel promoters and transgenes, to deliver a functional copy of a therapeutic gene into human liver cells, thereby expressing a persistent functional level of the missing protein into the patient’s bloodstream. The Company’s integrated gene therapy platform includes in-house capabilities in research, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization. The Company has clinical programs in Hemophilia B and Fabry disease, as well as preclinical programs in Gaucher disease and Hemophilia A. Freeline is headquartered in the UK and has operations in Germany and the US.

