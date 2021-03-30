Mobivity Announces 32% Increase in Annual Revenues, Increased Gross Margin, and Continued Addressable Market Expansion in 2020

PHOENIX, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:MFON), maker of the award-winning Recurrency platform that increases customer engagement through mobile messaging and personalized digital offers, and drives digital transformation for restaurants, retail and personal care brands, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter (“Q4”) and full-year ending December 31, 2020.

Full-Year 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues increased 32% to $13.3 million compared to $10.1 million in 2019.
  • Gross margin increased to 64% in 2020 compared to 41% in 2019.
  • Net loss was $2.9 million, an improvement of $5.9 million compared to a net loss of $8.8 million in 2019.
  • Cash used in operations for 2020 was $1.4 million compared to $5.7 million during 2019.
  • Stockholder equity improved to $1.7 million in 2020 compared to a deficit of $1.7 million at year end 2019.
  • Ended 2020 with $3.2 million in cash.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues increased to $2.8 million compared to $2.7 million in Q4 2019.
  • Gross margin increased to 64% compared to 43% in Q4 2019.
  • Net loss was $1.2 million, an improvement of $1.3 million compared to a net loss of $2.5 million in Q4 2019.

Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO, commented, “Mobivity delivered a record year of 32% revenue growth and significant bottom-line improvement amidst the global pandemic. Covid restrictions hit the restaurant industry particularly hard. Our success amidst these unprecedented challenges demonstrates the value our products that digitize marketing campaigns, and reach and engage consumers one-to-one, bring to our customers. Indeed, our customers have emerged from this pandemic stronger, while others have struggled as traditional marketing became ineffective in the COVID world.”

“In the fourth quarter we added a second major vertical, convenience stores, and launched successfully with a key account,” added Mr. Becker. “This relationship has more than doubled since launching in December, demonstrating that our addressable market for our Recurrency platform has increased by an exciting amount. We completed a $3.3 million financing in December and ended the year with a strong balance sheet that can sustainably and rapidly fund expansion. In 2021 we brought on a world class revenue leader in Al West to drive and expand our sales and marketing operations in response to the rapidly growing market opportunity. The pandemic highlighted inefficiencies in traditional marketing campaigns and made the transition to digital mandatory, no longer optional. We are in the ideal position to capitalize, with proven customer relationships, a validated solution, and a strong balance sheet. The future of Mobivity is bright and I am so grateful to our team for continued growth and innovation despite a historic global crisis.”

Consolidated Financial Summaries

(In thousands)Three months ended December 31,Year ended December 31,
 Q4 2020Q4 2019$$ %20202019$$ %
Revenue$2,759 $2,723 $36 1%$13,256 $10,057 $3,199 32%
Gross profit$1,753 $1,170 $583 50%$8,507 $4,119 $4,389 107%
Gross margin 64% 43% 48% 64% 41% 57%
Operating Expenses$2,216 $3,634 $(1,418)-39%$10,463 $12,506 $(2,043)-16%
Income (loss) from Operations$(463)$(2,464)$2,001 81%$(1,956)$(8,387)$6,431 77%
Net income (loss)$(1,217)$(2,510)$1,293 52%$(2,918)$(8,822)$5,904 67%
Adjusted EBITDA *$ (733)$(2,113)$ 1,380  65%$ (1,184)$(6,850)$ 5,666  83%
         
* Non-GAAP measures        

Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

 December 31, December 31,
 2020 2019
 (Audited) (Audited)
ASSETS     
Current assets     
Cash$3,282,820  $273,599 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $33,848 and $88,071, respectively 305,693   614,726 
Contracts receivable, current 943,904   526,948 
Right to use lease assets 47,038   - 
Other current assets 272,736   601,749 
Total current assets 4,852,191   2,017,022 
Goodwill 496,352   496,352 
Right to use lease assets 10,444   260,645 
Intangible assets, net 1,368,329   1,762,211 
Contracts receivable, long term 1,415,856   1,260,371 
Other assets 25,230   67,787 
TOTAL ASSETS$ 8,168,402   $ 5,864,388  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT     
Current liabilities     
Accounts payable$1,935,411  $3,256,888 
Accrued interest 47,316   35,292 
Accrued and deferred personnel compensation 224,881   244,953 
Deferred revenue and customer deposits 606,597   440,309 
Related party notes payable 80,000   140,700 
Notes payable, net - current maturities 561,676   540,576 
Operating lease liability 58,173   258,343 
Other current liabilities 566,303   308,465 
Total current liabilities 4,080,357   5,225,526 
      
Non-current liabilities     
Related party notes payable, net - long term -   1,000,000 
Notes payable, net - long term 1,499,001   567,529 
Operating lease liability 13,296   45,460 
Other long term liabilities 831,535   740,218 
Total non-current liabilities 2,343,832   2,353,207 
Total liabilities 6,424,189   7,578,733 
Commitments and Contingencies     
Stockholders' deficit     
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 55,410,695 and 51,380,969, shares issued and outstanding 55,411   51,381 
Equity payable 100,862   100,862 
Additional paid-in capital 101,186,889   94,781,738 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (23,446)  8,780 
Accumulated deficit (99,575,503)  (96,657,106)
Total stockholders' equity 1,744,213   (1,714,345)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT$ 8,168,402   $ 5,864,388  
 

Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations

 Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31,   
 2020 2019 2020 2019
Revenues           
Revenues$2,759,060  $2,723,478  $13,255,887  $10,056,922 
Cost of revenues 1,005,835   1,553,155   4,748,444   5,938,298 
Gross profit 1,753,225   1,170,323   8,507,443   4,118,624 
            
Operating expenses           
General and administrative 778,963   1,301,767   3,917,935   5,588,329 
Sales and marketing 576,821   429,982   2,325,709   2,707,356 
Engineering, research, and development 715,261   1,890,376   3,535,742   3,609,968 
Intangible asset impairment 5,405   -   8,886   - 
Depreciation and amortization 139,960   11,983   674,942   600,066 
Total operating expenses 2,216,410   3,634,108   10,463,214   12,505,719 
Income (loss) from operations  (463,185)   (2,463,785)  (1,955,771)   (8,387,095)
Other income/(expense)           
Interest income (1)  1,507   1,221   28,160 
Interest expense (78,998)  (47,377)  (286,896)  (236,706)
Loss on disposal of fixed assets (4,873)  -   (8,808)  - 
Loss on settlement of debt (668,260)  -   (668,260)  (232,462)
Foreign currency (loss) gain (1,233)  (340)  117   6,129 
Total other income/(expense)  (753,365)   (46,210)   (962,626)   (434,879)
Income (loss) before income taxes (1,216,550)   (2,509,995)  (2,918,397)   (8,821,974)
Income tax expense -   -   -   - 
Net Income (loss) (1,216,550)   (2,509,995)  (2,918,397)   (8,821,974)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax           
Foreign currency translation adjustments (23,154)  (8,918)  (32,226)  4,021 
Comprehensive income (loss)$(1,239,704) $ (2,518,913) $(2,950,623) $ (8,817,953)
Net income (loss) per share:           
Basic$ (0.02) $ (0.05) $ (0.06) $ (0.18)
Diluted$ (0.02) $ (0.05) $ (0.06) $ (0.18)
Weighted average number of shares:           
Basic  51,575,454     47,720,507     51,575,454     47,720,507  
Diluted  51,575,454     47,720,507   # 51,575,454     47,720,507  
 


 Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31,   
 2020 2019 2020 2019
        
Reconciliation of net (loss) to adjusted EBITDA        
Net (loss) (1,216,550)  (2,509,995) $(2,918,397) $(8,821,974)
Stock based compensation 264,725   338,967   773,938   1,163,270 
Depreciation and amortization 139,960   11,983   674,942   600,066 
Interest expense, net 78,999   45,870   285,675   208,546 
Adjusted EBITDA$(732,866) $(2,113,175) $(1,183,842) $(6,850,092)

Non-GAAP Measurements
This press release includes certain financial information which constitutes "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. A full reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP can be found in the tables of today's press release. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is supplemental to results presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of Mobivity's operating performance and liquidity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in trending, analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of Mobivity's business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other similar measures reported in accordance with GAAP.

About Mobivity
Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

