Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Business Update

Fourth quarter and full year 2020 total revenue of $34.5 million and $177.9 million, respectively



Received FDA approval and subsequently introduced Upneeq® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, 0.1%), the first therapeutic for treatment of acquired ptosis in adults

Established Upneeq as a global brand with the execution of the license with Santen Pharmaceuticals, a leading eye-care company for the development and commercialization of Upneeq in Asia and the EU

Strengthened balance sheet by reducing $50 million in debt and increasing cash

Initiated strategic review in fourth quarter; robust process centered on non-core asset divestitures

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced business highlights and financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“Throughout the past year, we have made meaningful progress on transforming our business, as highlighted by the approval and launch of Upneeq, the first FDA-approved therapeutic treatment for acquired ptosis in adults. In addition to this important accomplishment, we also expanded the international reach of Upneeq through our licensing transaction with Santen Pharmaceuticals – an exceptional partner – covering the EU and Asia, which we see as a major milestone toward establishing Upneeq as a global brand,” stated Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer.

Key Upneeq launch highlights include:

Established RVL Pharmaceuticals the Company’s new operating subsidiary dedicated to Ocular Aesthetics, for the launch of Upneeq;

Successfully executed an early experience program to a select group of eye-care professionals through a defined sampling and field force effort;

Reached over 4,000 prescribers through the end of 2020, with consistent and robust new prescriber growth; and

Seeing consistent growth in new and filled prescriptions through the Company’s pharmacy, RVL Pharmacy.

“This initial roll-out of Upneeq has been met with a high degree of patient and physician satisfaction, validating what we believe is a significant commercial market opportunity. Based on the excellent responses from our KOLs and targeted physicians, we recently accelerated the commercial launch in the first quarter of this year.

“We remain highly encouraged by the positive feedback on Upneeq from physicians and patients, especially during a period of constrained physician access and tightly controlled resources.

“Regarding Arbaclofen ER, we had a constructive Type A meeting with the FDA, and we are exploring a number of options as we work together to define a path forward, which will most likely include another clinical trial.

“We have taken steps in 2020 to strengthen our balance sheet by reducing debt, increasing cash and expanding our equity base. Finally, the strategic review process we disclosed last November, now centered on the Company’s legacy portfolio, is well underway and robust. We look forward to providing more details regarding this in the months to come,” concluded Markison.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenues: Fourth quarter 2020 total revenues were $34.5 million, compared to $59.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019; Full year 2020 total revenues were $177.9 million, compared to $240.0 million in 2019;

Net loss: Fourth quarter 2020 net loss was $54.9 million, compared to a net loss of $26.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The net losses for the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019 included $49.0 million and $29.9 million, respectively, of intangible asset impairment charges; Full year 2020 net loss was $79.6 million, compared to net loss of $270.9 million in 2019. The net losses during 2020 and 2019 included intangible assets impairment charges of $72.2 million and $283.7 million, respectively;

Adjusted EBITDA 1 Fourth quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $14.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019; Full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA was $40.6 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $68.8 million in 2019; and,

Cash and cash equivalents were $114.1 million, and debt (net of deferred financing costs) was $219.5 million as of December 31, 2020.

1Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is more fully described and reconciled from net loss determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in “Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures” and the attached table “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $34.5 million, compared to $59.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The decrease in total revenue in 2020 largely reflects a decline in net product sales, partially offset by higher licensing and contract revenue and royalty revenue.

Net product sales decreased by $26.7 million to $32.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared $58.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Approximately $13.4 million of this decrease was attributable to lower realized pricing and $13.4 million of this decrease was due to lower volumes of products sold. Lower net pricing and volumes primarily on sales of methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release (“ER”) tablets, venlafaxine ER tablets (“VERT”), Nitrofurantoin and Lorzone® (chlorzoxazone scored tablets) were partially offset by higher revenues from Divigel® and sales of Upneeq. During the fourth quarter of 2020, net product sales of methylphenidate ER tablets (including M-72) and VERT decreased 55% and 73% respectively during the quarter due to additional competitors entering the market resulting in lower net selling prices and volumes partially offset by lower than estimated product returns. VERT sales were favorably impacted by $0.7 million, in the aggregate, related to product returns during the three months ended December 31, 2020 based on actual experience.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased to $20.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $21.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The slight decrease largely reflects lower selling expenses due to sales force realignments in 2019 and early 2020, offset by higher marketing spend and higher legal expenses.

Research and development expenses decreased to $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $8.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to the completion of the Phase III clinical trials of RVL-1201 and arbaclofen ER.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, we recognized intangible asset impairment charges of $49.0 million, reflecting write downs of developed technology assets, distribution rights and in-process research and development, as compared to $29.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, reflecting write downs of developed technology assets and distribution rights.

Other non-operating expenses decreased to $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease resulted from lower interest expense due to the prepayment of $50 million of debt during the third quarter of 2020.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $54.9 million, compared to a net loss of $26.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to a decrease in total revenues and higher impairment charges during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.2 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $14.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss (income), the most comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” table at the end of this press release.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Total revenues decreased by $62.1 million to $177.9 million in 2020, as compared to $240.0 million in 2019, primarily due to a decrease in net product sales, partially offset by higher licensing and contract revenue.

Net product sales decreased by $89.6 million to $145.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $235.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Approximately $52.2 million of this decrease was attributable to lower realized prices, and approximately $37.4 million was due to lower volumes of products sold. Net product sales of methylphenidate ER (including M-72), decreased 57% due to price erosion from generic competitors resulting in significantly lower net selling prices and lower volumes. Product sales from VERT decreased by 66% for the year ended December 31, 2020 due to additional generic competition resulting in lower volumes and net realized selling prices. During the first quarter of 2020, two competitors launched competing dosage strengths of VERT, which negatively affected selling prices and volumes. The Company expects that the additional competition for both methylphenidate ER and VERT from these competitors, as well as additional generic product approvals and launches in the future, if any, will continue to negatively affect our sales of these products in 2021 and future years. VERT sales were favorably impacted by $6.4 million, in the aggregate related to product returns during the 12 months ended December 31, 2020 based on actual experience. There can be no assurance that actual product returns experience and other adjustments will continue to favorably impact net sales in 2021 and in future years.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by $11.0 million in 2020 to $82.0 million as compared to $93.0 million in 2019. The decrease reflects salesforce reductions in the third quarter of 2019 and in the first quarter of 2020, partially offset by higher marketing expenses associated with the launch of Upneeq and higher general and administrative expenses largely due to costs associated with the Santen license transaction and legal expenses during the year.

Research and development expenses decreased by $12.6 million in 2020 to $19.7 million as compared to $32.3 million in 2019. The decrease primarily reflects the completion of the Phase III clinical trials of both arbaclofen ER and RVL-1201 during the first and second quarters of 2019, respectively, and the NDA filing fees for RVL-1201 incurred in the third quarter of 2019.

The Company incurred an impairment of intangible assets charge of $72.2 million during the 12 months ended December 31, 2020, primarily related to the write down to fair value of methylphenidate ER, VERT, Oxybutynin and arbaclofen ER due to price and volume decreases resulting from competing generic products, and delays associated with the anticipated commercialization of arbaclofen, if approved.

Net loss in 2020 was $79.6 million, compared to net loss of $270.9 million in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA in 2020 was $40.6 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $68.8 million in 2019.

For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss (income), the most comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” table at the end of this press release.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $114.1 million and borrowing availability under our revolving credit facility of $50.0 million. The Company also had debt of $219.5 million (net of deferred financing costs).

Process Update and Responsibility Statement Required by the Irish Takeover Rules

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case) the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

As referenced above, the strategic review process is now focused on the Company’s legacy portfolio. The Company is not in discussions with any party regarding the sale of the entire Company. As such, the sales process under the Irish Takeover Rules is no longer in place.

A copy of this announcement will be available on the Company's website at www.osmotica.com by no later than noon (Irish time) on the business day following this announcement. The content of the Company’s website is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company has a diverse portfolio consisting of promoted and non-promoted products, several of which incorporate Osmotica’s proprietary Osmodex® drug delivery system. RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the Company’s ophthalmic subsidiary supporting Upneeq®. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Company’s diversified branded portfolio and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the Company’s non-promoted products, including complex generic formulations. Osmotica has operations in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,053 $ 95,865 Trade accounts receivable, net 26,412 43,914 Inventories, net 17,934 21,305 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,755 11,546 Total current assets 173,154 172,630 Property, plant and equipment, net 28,054 30,238 Operating lease assets 2,755 4,983 Intangibles, net 65,758 153,986 Goodwill 100,855 100,855 Other non-current assets 373 563 Total assets $ 370,949 $ 463,255 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 6,768 $ 8,495 Accrued liabilities 47,517 65,253 Current portion of obligation under finance leases 40 127 Current portion of lease liability 1,457 2,062 Income taxes payable - current portion 2 - Total current liabilities 55,784 75,937 Long-term debt, net of non-current deferred financing costs 219,525 267,950 Long-term portion of obligation under finance leases 4 44 Long-term portion of lease liability 1,436 3,116 Deferred taxes 344 1,500 Total liabilities 277,093 348,547 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares 625 518 Additional paid in capital 548,070 489,440 Accumulated deficit (452,610 ) (373,021 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,229 ) (2,229 ) Total shareholders' equity 93,856 114,708 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 370,949 $ 463,255





Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) Year Ended December 31, Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net product sales $ 145,850 $ 235,472 $ 32,067 $ 58,815 Royalty revenue 4,107 3,641 1,232 815 Licensing and contract revenue 27,927 918 1,233 281 Total revenues 177,884 240,031 34,532 59,911 Cost of good sold (inclusive of amortization of intangibles) 74,480 111,630 17,179 22,470 Gross profit 103,404 128,401 17,353 37,441 Selling, general and administrative expenses 81,961 93,030 20,685 21,111 Research and development expenses 19,696 32,319 4,511 8,909 Impairment of intangibles 72,183 283,747 49,026 29,868 Total operating expenses 173,840 409,096 74,222 59,888 Operating loss (70,436 ) (280,695 ) (56,869 ) (22,447 ) Interest expense and amortization of debt discount 14,396 18,211 3,028 4,656 Other non-operating gain (546 ) (884 ) (305 ) (165 ) Total other non-operating expense 13,850 17,327 2,723 4,491 Loss before income taxes (84,286 ) (298,022 ) (59,592 ) (26,938 ) Income tax benefit 4,697 27,121 4,718 297 Net loss $ (79,589 ) $ (270,901 ) $ (54,874 ) $ (26,641 ) Loss per share attributable to shareholders Basic and diluted $ (1.31 ) $ (5.17 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (0.51 ) Weighted average share basic and diluted Basic and diluted 60,652,999 52,367,444 62,663,913 51,960,082





Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (79,589 ) $ (270,901 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,026 57,015 Share compensation 4,925 4,932 Impairment of intangibles 72,183 283,747 Deferred income tax benefit (1,156 ) (26,794 ) Loss on sale of fixed and leased assets 287 173 Bad debt provision 6 (164 ) Amortization of deferred financing and loan origination fees 1,269 1,337 Write off of deferred financing fees in connection with loan prepayment 496 - Change in operating assets and liabilities Trade accounts receivable, net 17,496 12,674 Inventories, net 3,371 3,078 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,209 ) 9,177 Trade accounts payable (1,723 ) (16,375 ) Accrued and other current liabilities (17,792 ) (24,332 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 17,590 33,567 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from sale of fixed and leased assets 50 17 Payments on disposal of leased assets (214 ) (74 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,920 ) (3,963 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,084 ) (4,020 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments on finance lease obligations (127 ) (130 ) Proceeds from insurance financing loan - 1,314 Repayment of insurance financing loan - (3,088 ) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (749 ) - Proceeds from public offering, net of issuance costs 62,440 - Proceeds from purchases of stock under ESPP 219 Debt repayment (50,000 ) - Repurchase of ordinary shares (8,101 ) (2,787 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,682 (4,691 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 18,188 24,856 Effect on cash of change in exchange rate - 175 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 95,865 70,834 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 114,053 $ 95,865



