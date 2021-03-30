Chinook Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2021 and 58th ERA-EDTA Congress

Key presentations for BION-1301 at the ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2021 in April include Gd-IgA1 biomarker data in healthy volunteers from Parts 1 and Part 2 of the ongoing phase 1 study of BION-1301, as well as data from the phase 1 IV to SC bioavailability study in healthy volunteers





Small subset of BION-1301 interim IgA nephropathy patient data to be reported from Part 3 of the ongoing phase 1 study in an oral presentation at the 58th ERA-EDTA Congress in June

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SEATTLE, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced upcoming data presentations at the ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2021 from April 15 – 19, 2021 and the 58th ERA-EDTA Congress from June 5 – 8, 2021.

The following abstracts will be presented as poster presentations at the ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2021:

Atrasentan

Abstract WCN21-0848 A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Atrasentan in Patients with IgA Nephropathy (The ALIGN Study) Author: Hiddo J. L. Heerspink, University Medical Center Groningen, Groningen, Netherlands





Abstract WCN21-0717 Atrasentan in Patients with Proteinuric Glomerular Diseases (The AFFINITY Study) Author: Marianne Camargo, M.D.





Abstract WCN21-0358 Selective ETA Antagonist Atrasentan, Rapidly Reduces Albuminuria and Downregulates Intra-renal Pro-Inflammatory and Pro-Fibrotic Transcriptional Networks in the g-ddY Mouse Model of Spontaneous IgA Nephropathy Author: Andrew King, D.V.M., PhD





Abstract WCN21-0398 Human Renal Mesangial Cell Activation Induced by Endothelin-1 or IgA Nephropathy Patient Immune Derived Complexes is Blocked by Selective ETA Antagonist Atrasentan Author: Jennifer Cox, Ph.D.

BION-1301

Abstract WCN21-0706 A Phase 1, Open Label, Randomized, Single Dose, Parallel Group Safety and Bioavailability Study of BION-1301 Administered by Intravenous (IV) and Subcutaneous (SC) Routes Author: Jeannette Lo, Ph.D.

CHK-336



Abstract WCN21-0612 Discovery of CHK-336: A First-in-Class, Liver-Targeted, Small Molecule Inhibitor of Lactate Dehydrogenase for the Treatment of Hyperoxaluria Author: Jennifer Cox, Ph.D.

The following abstract was selected for oral presentation at the 58th ERA-EDTA Congress:

Presentation ID FC040 Interim Results of Phase 1 and 2 Trials to Investigate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Clinical Activity of BION-1301 in Patients with IgA Nephropathy Author: Jonathan Barratt, Ph.D., F.R.C.P, University of Leicester & Leicester General Hospital Session: Treatment & outcome of glomerulonephritis

The following abstracts will be presented as mini-oral (poster) presentations at the 58th ERA-EDTA Congress:

Atrasentan

BION-1301

Abstract ID 1024 Design of a Phase 1, Multicenter Trial to Investigate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of BION-1301 in Healthy Volunteers and Adults with IgA Nephropathy (ADU-CL-19) and A Multicenter, Open-Label Extension (OLE) Study for Patients with Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy (IgAN) Who Participated in A Prior Clinical Study of BION-1301 (ADU-CL-24) Author: Jonathan Barratt, Ph.D., F.R.C.P, University of Leicester & Leicester General Hospital

﻿For more information on these and other abstracts, please visit the ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2021 and 58th ERA-EDTA Congress websites.

