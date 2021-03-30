McQ Inc announces a new globally linked Iridium satellite information networking product, McQ CONNECT™

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McQ is launching a new truly global information networking product, McQ CONNECT, that will operate using the Iridium Certus® service. The McQ CONNECT is a small satcom modem that can send and receive information in real-time over Internet Protocol (IP) networks. The new device was developed using the latest in a line of Iridium® core technology transceivers, the Iridium Certus 9770. McQ was selected by Iridium as one of the first Value Added Manufacturing (VAM) partners to create a new solution based on the Iridium Certus 9770. The McQ CONNECT has a very small but robust battery, can also be wall powered, is ruggedized to IP 67 standards, and comes with a small omni directional antenna that enables easy operation for static or mobile applications. This means you can instantly feed information from your remote application via a secure “Cloud” network and send command and control data to an application anywhere in the world. Using Iridium’s weather-resilient spectrum, the McQ CONNECT modem can send files of any size using many messaging protocols, including application data, pictures, safety alerts, security alerts, email messages, system monitoring data, and application command and control. The device also supports voice services and can connect to computers, servers, tablets and smartphones, enabling additional applications. The small modem is 20 x 13 x 4 cm (8 x 5 x 1.5 In), is 1 Kg (2 LB), and has mounting provisions for shock and vibration environments on mobile platforms. McQ has technical support to help users integrate their applications and design custom user interfaces.



This new global information product can provide a very affordable solution to connect your remote system applications to your user interface.

ABOUT McQ Inc

McQ located in Fredericksburg, Virginia has been supplying DoD, DHS, DoE, DoJ, and other US Government Agencies, along with commercial customers with advanced technology security and surveillance systems for over 35 years. McQ has been an Iridium Partner company for over 20 years providing Government and Industry with Satellite globally linked information sent from security systems located all over the world. The Iridium satellite communications network enables a “Cloud” information architecture that can rapidly distribute information from anywhere on the earth to users anywhere in the world. McQ CONNECT™ is a new product taking advantage of the new Certus machine to machine data service Iridium is initiating this year that can deliver data and information from static or mobile systems and provide command and control to these systems. McQ is a Small Business Entity and a Non Traditional DoD contractor. McQ designs, develops, and manufactures the latest state of the art sensor systems.

ABOUT COMSAT, Inc.

COMSAT, Inc. is a leading operator of customized, secure end-to-end satellite communications services. We deliver a full portfolio of satellite solutions. COMSAT is the exclusive provider of EMSS Iridium Certus services.

Contact:

Amy Slocum

540-373-2374

aslocum@mcqinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5905dab6-d9a1-44ed-b405-de7cf22f34ed





