TVO’s 'The Agenda with Steve Paikin' and TVO Original 'The Forbidden Reel' nominated in prestigious categories at the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards

Toronto, ON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVO and its production partners received 31 nominations for the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards, including nods in two of the most prestigious categories: Best News or Information Series for The Agenda with Steve Paikin, and Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary for TVO Original The Forbidden Reel. TVO Original There Are No Fakes also received an extraordinary six nominations, including Best Direction, Best Writing, and Best Photography.
“The Forbidden Reel, There Are No Fakes, and The Agenda with Steve Paikin exemplify the very best of TVO and our co-production partners,” said John Ferri, Vice President of Current Affairs and Documentaries at TVO. “From documenting heroic efforts to protect cinema in Afghanistan, to exposing an Indigenous art fraud ring in Canada, to covering the issues affecting every corner of Ontario, these three nominees give a platform to underrepresented stories and voices—an important part of TVO programming.”
In children’s television and interactive content, TVOkids’ productions and TVOkids Originals Wild Kratts, Dino Dana, Odd Squad Mobile Unit, All-Round Champion, Backyard Beats, My Stay-at-Home Diary, and Home4School are nominated for 20 awards. These nominations are in major categories such as Best Children’s or Youth Fiction Program or Series, Best Children’s or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series, and Best Performance (Children’s or Youth).
“The TVOkids team is so proud of our nominated producing partners,” said Marney Malabar, Director of TVOkids. “We’re privileged to work with people who are committed to our vision for high-quality, educational programming that helps kids succeed in school and in life, no matter what’s going on in the world.”
All of TVO’s nominated programs can be streamed anytime on TVO.org or TVOkids.com.
Full List of TVO and TVOkids’ Canadian Screen Awards Nominations
TVO ORIGINALS NOMINATIONS
Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary
The Forbidden Reel
Rob Stewart Award for Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series
Striking Balance
Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or Series
There Are No Fakes
Best Direction, Documentary Program
There Are No Fakes
Best Writing, Documentary
There Are No Fakes
Barbara Sears Award for Best Editorial Research
There Are No Fakes
Best Picture Editing, Documentary
17 And Life Doesn't Wait
There Are No Fakes
Best Photography, Documentary or Factual
There Are No Fakes
TVO CURRENT AFFAIRS NOMINATIONS
Best Host or Interviewer, News or Information
Steve Paikin, The Agenda with Steve Paikin
Best News or Information Series
The Agenda with Steve Paikin
TVOKIDS NOMINATIONS
Best Animated Program or Series
Wild Kratts
Best Pre-School Program or Series
Abby Hatcher
Dino Dana
PAW Patrol
Best Children's or Youth Fiction Program or Series
Odd Squad Mobile Unit
Best Children's or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series
All-Round Champion
Backyard Beats
My Stay-at-Home Diary
Best Production, Interactive
Home4School
Best Direction, Children's or Youth
Odd Squad Mobile Unit
Best Direction, Animation
Abby Hatcher
PAW Patrol
Best Writing, Children's or Youth
Odd Squad Mobile Unit
Best Writing, Animation
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Best Sound, Animation
Abby Hatcher
PAW Patrol
Best Original Music, Animation
Let's Go Luna!
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Best Performance, Children's or Youth
Dino Dana
Best Performance, Animation
PAW Patrol
