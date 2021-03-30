SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Canoo Inc. Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Block & Leviton LLP; Investors Should Contact the Firm

BOSTON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com), a national securities litigation firm, announces that it is investigating Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) for potential violations of the federal securities laws. If you lost money on your investment in Canoo, you should contact Block & Leviton.



Canoo is a company that is purportedly developing purpose-built electric vehicles. Canoo’s Chairman, Tony Aquila, previously touted that Canoo would partner with Hyundai to develop such a vehicle. However, on March 29, 2021, The Verge published an article entitled “Canoo’s deal with Hyundai appears dead. The startup . . . also changed its tune on selling EV tech to big companies.” The article continued that “[w]hen pressed” Aquila said “that talk of potential partnerships was presumptuous.” On this news, shares of Canoo stock fell from their March 26, 2021 close of $12.46 per share to a March 30, 2021 close of $9.30, representing a loss of approximately 25% in just two trading days.

Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com) is investigating whether Canoo and certain of its executives may be liable for securities fraud. If you suffered a loss on your investment in Canoo please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com, or visit our website for information on the case.

