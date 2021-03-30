Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today provided an overview of the Company’s recent operational highlights, as well as upcoming milestones.



Operational highlights included:

Successful completion of US$110 million private placement, with pro-forma cash balance at December 31, 2020, of US$187.5 million





Private placement was led by US investor group SurgCenter Development (SurgCenter), one of the largest private operators of ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) in the US specializing in spine, orthopaedic and total joint procedures





Appointment of Philip J. Facchina, Chief Strategy Officer of SurgCenter, to the Mesoblast Board of Directors





Results from Phase 3 trial of rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID) in 404 patients with chronic low back pain (CLBP) due to degenerative disc disease (DDD) showed that a single injection of rexlemestrocel-L + hyaluronic acid (HA) carrier may provide at least two years of pain reduction, with opioid sparing activity in patients using opioids at baseline





Significant and durable reductions in CLBP through 24 months were seen across the entire evaluable study population, and greatest pain reduction was observed in the pre-specified population with CLBP of shorter duration than the study median of 68 months





The results indicate that treatment benefit may be greatest when inflammation is high and before irreversible fibrosis has occurred in the intervertebral disc





Results from Phase 3 trial of rexlemestrocel-L (REVASCOR ® ) in 537 patients with chronic heart failure (CHF) with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (HFrEF) showed that a single dose of rexlemestrocel-L resulted in substantial reductions in heart attacks and strokes across the entire evaluable study population of NYHA class II and III patients and in significant and durable reduction in cardiac death in patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II disease





Commencement of an investigator-led randomized, controlled study of remestemcel-L delivered by an endoscope directly to the areas of inflammation and tissue injury in up to 48 patients with medically refractory Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis





License and collaboration agreement with Novartis for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of remestemcel-L, with an initial focus on the development of the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), including that associated with COVID-19. The agreement remains subject to certain closing conditions, including time to analyze the results from the COVID-19 ARDS trial

Key initiatives and upcoming milestones for the next two quarters:

Mesoblast’s strengthened balance sheet will underpin the Company’s operational preparedness and its ongoing discussions with potential strategic partners to develop and commercialize rexlemestrocel-L and remestemcel-L for the large market opportunities of chronic heart failure, chronic lower back pain, and respiratory diseases



Mesoblast expects to meet with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under a well-established regulatory process to discuss the fastest pathway to licensure of remestemcel-L in the treatment of children with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease





Clinical results from remestemcel-L trials in COVID-19 ARDS and medically refractory Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis





Mesoblast intends to meet with FDA to discuss a potential pathway for approval of rexlemestrocel-L in patients with chronic heart failure based on the observed reduction in mortality and morbidity in the chronic heart failure Phase 3 trial





Mesoblast intends to meet with FDA to discuss a potential pathway for approval of rexlemestrocel-L in patients with chronic discogenic lower back pain based on the observed durable reduction in pain and opioid sparing activity in the CLBP Phase 3 trial

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines for the treatment of severe and life-threatening inflammatory conditions. The Company has leveraged its proprietary mesenchymal lineage cell therapy technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates which respond to severe inflammation by releasing anti-inflammatory factors that counter and modulate multiple effector arms of the immune system, resulting in significant reduction of the damaging inflammatory process.

Mesoblast has a strong and extensive global intellectual property portfolio with protection extending through to at least 2040 in all major markets. The Company’s proprietary manufacturing processes yield industrial-scale, cryopreserved, off-the-shelf, cellular medicines. These cell therapies, with defined pharmaceutical release criteria, are planned to be readily available to patients worldwide.

Mesoblast has completed Phase 3 trials of rexlemestrocel-L for advanced chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain. Remestemcel-L is being developed for inflammatory diseases in children and adults including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease and moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome. Two products have been commercialized in Japan and Europe by Mesoblast’s licensees, and the Company has established commercial partnerships in Europe and China for certain Phase 3 assets.

Mesoblast has locations in Australia, the United States and Singapore and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and on the Nasdaq (MESO). For more information, please see www.mesoblast.com , LinkedIn: Mesoblast Limited and Twitter: @Mesoblast

Forward-Looking Statements

