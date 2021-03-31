SmartBe Wealth Inc. announces final valuation for terminating ETF

CALGARY, Alberta, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartBe Wealth Inc. (“SmartBe”) previously announced, by the way of press release dated January 21, 2021, that the SmartBe Global Value Momentum Trend Index ETF (the “ETF”) (ticker symbol: SBEA) would be terminated effective at the close of business today, March 30, 2021 (the “Termination Date”). The ETF was delisted from the NEO Exchange Inc. on the close of business on March 26, 2021. The ETF’s final net asset value (“NAV”) per unit is as follows:
|ETF
|Ticker
|Final NAV per Unit
|SmartBe Global Value Momentum Trend Index ETF
|SBEA
|18.6654
Any remaining unitholders of the ETF as at the Termination Date will receive the proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the ETF. These proceeds will be paid to the holders of the remaining outstanding units of the ETF on a pro-rata basis, at the rate shown above, without further action by those unitholders.
About SmartBe
SmartBe Wealth Inc. is a wealth management firm and the manager of exchange-traded funds. The company partners with international and academically published index providers to construct and deliver Canadian exchange-traded funds for widespread public distribution. SmartBe is dedicated to bringing new quantitative approaches to Canadian investors interested in affordable alternatives to sophisticated investment strategies. Further information can be found at www.smartbewealth.com.
