Waterberg Big 5 Private Game Reserve Shambala World’s Best Awards 2021 Nominated

Vaalwater, South Africa, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shambala Private Game Reserve’s Zulu Camp, based in the beautiful Waterberg region of South Africa, has been nominated for Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2021.

For more information about Shambala please visit: https://shambalaprivategamereserve.co.za/

According to Travel + Leisure: “The World’s Best Awards continue to play a major role in travelers’ decisions about every aspect of trip planning, as the results serve as a benchmark for excellence in the industry. The survey traditionally asks readers to vote based on their experiences within the previous three years.”

Interested travelers can vote on their favorite travel experiences the Travel + Leisure 2021 World’s Best Awards survey. This can be accessed on the following link until May 10, 2021: tlworldsbest.com/vote.

In a country that offers hundreds of luxury game lodges across all of its provinces, Shambala combines numerous unique and remarkable experiences that has earned it multiple awards. This is, however, the first time that Shambala’s Zulu Camp lodge has been nominated for this particular prestigious award. Shambala also recently won the “World’s Leading Private Game Reserve” award for the eighth year in a row, as covered in this article.

Shambala Private Game Reserve covers almost 10 000 hectares set deeply within the stunningly beautiful, malaria-free Waterberg Biosphere. Shambala is more easily accessible than most other reserves in Southern Africa via a relatively short drive from Johannesburg. Less than half the drive distance compared to the Kruger National Park and its surrounding private game reserves.

One of the most prized advantages Shambala offers discerning guests is the unusual lack of other vehicles to interfere with game drive sightings. Very rarely are there more than one or two vehicles on game drives in the entire reserve, allowing for lengthy and peaceful encounters with the rich diversity of wildlife resident to Shambala.

Shambala has also been creative in rewarding guests with a wide range of activities to enrich the overall experience, more than any other Luxury Big 5 game reserve in South Africa. Activities include Sundowner Cruises with snacks and cocktails on Shambala’s 30-hectare Douw Steyn Dam, the largest man-made dam in Southern Africa. Other activities include Fishing, Quad Biking, Stargazing, a Shooting Range, private Bush Walks and Bush Picnics.

The Douw Steyn Dam is home to indigenous fish species as well as hippos and crocodiles. Guests can enjoy fishing in calm waters or in the river streams on the reserve. The most likely catch would be Largemouth Bass which Shambala’s chef would be happy to turn into an amazing meal.

Bush picnics at Shambala are romantic and unforgettable, surrounded by the sights and sounds of the African bush. Guests are accompanied by Shambala’s professional game rangers, who will select the perfect spot for spreading the picnic blankets and luxurious cushions.

There are two luxurious and individually spectacular lodges in family friendly Shambala: Zulu Camp and the Nelson Mandela Villa. Child-friendly Zulu Camp, nominated for the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, offers the extraordinary experience of staying in traditional honeycomb-shaped chalets in the heart of the bushveld. Streams from the nearby river run through Zulu Camp, creating a special private waterhole right next to the lodge. This frequently features hippos for the guests to safely enjoy watching from the swimming pool and bar area, or even when dining on the large patio areas.

Each of Zulu Camp’s 8 chalets is decorated in elegant African style, with a double bed dressed in the finest linens, French armoire, full-length mirror, stocked refrigerator and a direct dial satellite phone. The luxurious bathrooms with bath and shower lead out to a refreshing outdoor shower on a private deck overlooking the surrounding bushveld. Zulu Camp also features a charming newly decorated, romantic Honeymoon Suite.

For all meals, Shambala chefs create lavish dishes, specially made according to the personal preferences of each of the guests. Guests will also be assigned a personal Butler, who is on hand to turn down guest rooms in the evening and assist at all times. Recently upgraded Wifi is complementary and available in all rooms and lounge areas.

The Nelson Mandela Villa offers spacious and elegant accommodation, including five luxury bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. The Presidential Suite has an en-suite double bathroom, his and hers dressing rooms, as well as a private dining area.

This villa is typically booked by a single party and features a large dining area, two lounges with fireplaces, a large outdoor deck, two private offices, and an indoor/outdoor heated swimming pool situated on a viewing deck that overlooks a private waterhole. The Nelson Mandela Villa also features a full business center and boardroom facilities. For more information about the villa and its connection to former President Nelson Mandela, review the website in the link provided above.

The Shambala Spa is a unique, intimate wellness retreat situated in a secluded bush clearing along the riverside. Individualized Spa treatments are available for relaxing, revitalizing and rejuvenating the senses. Each unique therapy is created using pure, natural ingredients, aromas and textures to enhance a holistic sense of wellbeing. This is the most unforgettable Spa experience in a truly amazing bush setting.

“We are truly honored to have Zulu Camp nominated for 2021 World’s Best by Travel + Leisure. Our guests have told us that we offer a very unique bush experience, authentic and memorable. We have worked hard to create this and see this award nomination as a testimonial to our efforts.” said General Manager of Shambala, Tinus Nel.

With the dramatic reduction in foreign visitors as a result of the pandemic and accompanying lockdowns, Shambala has been fortunate enough to welcome South African residents to the reserve and the two lodges. Please contact the Shambala reservations center at +27 87 375 7777, or alternatively contact them through the website for details of the SA Resident promotional packages currently available.

Contact Info:

Name: Krista North

Email: Send Email

Organization: Shambala Private Game Reserve

Address: R33, Vaalwater, Limpopo 0530, South Africa

Phone: +27-87-375-7777

