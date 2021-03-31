Craig Macfarlane to become the CFO of LHV UK Limited

English Estonian

As of 21 June 2021, Craig Macfarlane will become the Chief Financial Officer of LHV UK Limited, a subsidiary of AS LHV Group. The CFO will also be appointed to the Board of Directors of LHV UK Limited.

As a professional with an extensive experience in financial management Craig Macfarlane will lead the financial management of LHV UK Limited during the process of applying for a banking licence and after obtaining the banking licence, subject to regulatory approval.

Since March 2019, Macfarlane has worked as Deputy CFO in Tandem Bank and before that served as Finance Director in Amicus Group PLC from February 2016 until March 2019. Previously he has also contributed in Leeds Building Society’s, Aldemore bank, Lloyds Banking Group and National Australia Group. He has no occupations in managements of any companies. Craig Macfarlane and the persons related to him do not hold shares of AS LHV Group.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, and LHV Kindlustus. LHV employs over 540 people. LHV’s banking services are used by 269,000 clients, and pension funds managed by LHV have 179,000 active clients. LHV’s UK branch offers banking infrastructure to 140 international financial services companies, via which LHV’s payment services reach clients around the world.







