Voltalia decides to withdraw from Myanmar

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, code ISIN: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces its decision to withdraw from Myanmar due to the political and humanitarian crisis.

Voltalia has been present in Myanmar since 2018. Relying on the continued opening up of the country initiated a few years earlier, Voltalia supplies electricity to 156 telecom towers (representing less than 1% of the company's total production) generally isolated and not connected to the power grid, to ensure a better access to rural populations located in the regions of Bago and Irrawaddy.

Due to the political and humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, Voltalia has decided to withdraw from the country and has launched the associated process.

In the meantime, Voltalia is continuing to follow the situation very closely and to do everything possible to ensure health, safety, and security of its 43 employees on site, including 39 Myanmarese, and its subcontractors during this period.

Next on the agenda: Q1 2021 revenue, on April 21, 2021

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.4 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 9.7 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1 130 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia

