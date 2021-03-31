BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc: ANNUAL REPORT 2020 has been published

English Finnish

Annual report release on 31 March 2021 at 09.00 a.m. (CET)







BBS Oyj’s Annual Report for 2020 has been published 31.3.2021. The Publication is attached to this release and can be found at https://www.bbs-artebone.fi/investors/financial-reports/. The Publication includes the English translation of the Annual Report and the Audited Financial Statements for 2020. The English translation of the Financial Statements for Financial Year 2020 are also available on company’s website at https://www.bbs-artebone.fi/investors/financial-reports/.





More information:

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO

ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi

+358 40 7080307

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Main Media

www.bbs-artebone.fi



BBS – Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc



BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is a Finnish orthobiologic biotech company. We have developed a new product for healing of difficult bone fractures and for solving the problems in bone healing. Our mission is to offer new generation medicinal products for the orthopedic surgery. The research and development in the field of medicine requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have over 20 years of expertise in this. Our operations are characterised by top expertise, innovativeness and dedicated and committed employees. The first product, ARTEBONE® paste, is ready and the application process for the CE-marking enabling commercialization is in progress.



More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi .



BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. The company’s Certified Adviser is Stockholm Certified Advisers AB, p. +46 70 5516 729, info@certifiedadviser.se

Attachment