Hofseth Biocare ASA: NESTLE-OWNED GARDEN OF LIFE TO LAUNCH NEW PRODUCTS WITH PROGO® IN US RETAIL & ONLINE MARKETS

This stock exchange notice follows previous references made in the Norwegian stock exchange notices issued on June 24th 2019 regarding the Letter of Intent with Garden of Life® and the last quarterly report from HBC, which was published on February 5th 2021.

European Biotech and consumer health company HBC has received the first Salmon Protein purchase orders from US-based organic health supplement firm Garden of Life. The Nestle owned company intends to launch new ProGo® consumer protein products which will be available online and for the North American markets in Q3 2021.

ProGo® is an all-natural, non-GMO and additive-free salmon protein hydrolysate. It is also the first and only non-iron containing product in the US market to “support healthy levels of ferritin and hemoglobin” for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia, one of six structure function claims acknowledged by the FDA last year and one of the four approved Qualified Health Claims by Health Canada.

Roger Hofseth, Chief Executive of Hofseth Biocare ASA, said, “to be acknowledged by one of the best and premium consumer product brands in North America is a wonderful endorsement for HBC. HBC has made major investments in both manufacturing and scientific research and development in past few years and it is good to see that recognised by such a high-profile brand and have our sustainability story reach a new consumer audience.”

Garden of Life’s VP R&D and Regulatory, Jeff Brams, says “After a temporary Covid-19 delay in 2020, we are moving swiftly ahead with the long-awaited salmon protein launch. Our collaboration with Hofseth Biocare has enabled us to create a line of novel proteins that will be on trend, meet consumer’s taste preferences, deliver high quality nutrition, and fulfil our brand promise of sustainability.”

As part of their launch, GOL will also be co-branding the HBC ProGo® logo on their packaging, to ensure consumer traceability and full transparency of the supply chain.

Furthermore, HBC’s raw material was granted approval by the Non-GMO Project to supply Garden of Life, making the product even more unique in the marketplace.

