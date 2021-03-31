31 March 2021
Announcement no. 5/2021
Alm. Brand A/S – Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2021
With reference to the information obligations for issuers of listed securities on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S we attach the notice and the agenda of the annual general meeting and the complete proposals for the annual general meeting to be held on 26 April 2021.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 5143 8002
Attachments