SERSTECH AB: Serstech launches a new software platform

Serstech today launches a new software platform, which replaces the previous ChemDash One PC application. The new platform is initially launched as three applications – ChemDash Lite, ChemDash Pro and ChemDash Pro+. The Lite version is included for free with Serstech’s instruments as a direct replacement of ChemDash One.

ChemDash Pro is a premium application that is sold either separately or together with any of Serstech’s instruments. The application provides significant additional customer value, including enterprise functionality that makes the application easier to deploy throughout customer organizations. ChemDash Pro+ is compliant with US Food and Drug Administration’s regulatory framework for pharmaceutical production and can therefore be used with Serstech’s recently launched Serstech Arx+ by pharmaceutical companies.

The launch of the new ChemDash platform signifies an important step in the evolution of Serstech as a solution provider to both the security and pharmaceutical markets. In the past, Serstech has always provided software for free, but due to the high value being added by the latest generation software, this is now changing.

“The new ChemDash has been designed and developed based on our deep understanding of the users and customers and is therefore easier to use, more efficient and provides many new features that make the day better for our customers. Even before the launch, we have sold and delivered ChemDash licenses for almost half a million SEK and we believe that software will be increasingly important for our business in the future”, says Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor.

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution. Serstech’s head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.