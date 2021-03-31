Europe Biofilms Treatment Market Report 2020: Market is Expected to Reach US$ 833.61 Million in 2027 from US$ 454.60 Million in 2019 - Leading Players are Coloplast Group, MiMedx, ConvaTec

Dublin, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Biofilms Treatment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product; Wound; End User; and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe Biofilms Treatment Market is expected to reach US$ 833.61 million in 2027 from US$ 454.60 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020-2027.



Based on the wound, the Europe the biofilms treatment market, is segmented into traumatic and surgical wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and others. The traumatic and surgical wounds segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, also the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The traumatic and surgical wounds market growth is expected due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe is likely demand more surgeries and is likely to favor the growth of the segment. For instance, As per the National Nosocomial Infections Surveillance system of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every year, about 27 million surgical procedures are performed, of which, 5% result in surgical site infections.



The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as the rising prevalence of diabetes and associated illnesses and growing incidences of pressure ulcers and traumatic wounds. However, the market is expected experiencing slow growth during the forecast period owing to multi-drugs resistance problem associated with biofilms treatment.



Coloplast Group, MiMedx, ConvaTec Group Plc are among the leading companies operating in the Europe biofilms treatment market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Europe Biofilms Treatment Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

4. Europe Biofilms Treatment Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Biofilms Treatment Market- Europe PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Europe Biofilms Treatment Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Diabetes and Associated Illnesses

5.1.2 Growing Incidences of Pressure Ulcers and Traumatic Wounds

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Multi-Drugs Resistance Problem Associated with Biofilms Treatment

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Number of Associations in Biofilms Treatment Market

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increased Participation by Market Players in Biofilms Treatment Market

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Biofilms Treatment Market - Europe Analysis

6.1 Europe Biofilms Treatment Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis



7. Europe Biofilms Treatment Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Biofilms Treatment Market Revenue Share, by Product (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Debridement Equipment

7.4 Gauzes and Dressings

7.5 Grafts and Matrices

7.6 Others



8. Europe Biofilms Treatment Market Analysis - By Wound

8.1 Overview

8.2 Biofilms Treatment Market Revenue Share, by Wound (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Traumatic and Surgical Wounds

8.4 Diabetic Foot Ulcers

8.5 Pressure Ulcers

8.6 Venous Leg Ulcers

8.7 Others



9. Europe Biofilms Treatment Market Analysis - By End-User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Biofilms Treatment Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027, (%)

9.3 Hospitals

9.4 Home Care Settings

9.5 Others



10. Biofilms Treatment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis

10.1 Europe: Biofilms Treatment Market



11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Europe Biofilms Treatment Market

11.1 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Company Profiles

Smith & Nephew

MiMedx

ConvaTec Group Plc

Coloplast Group

Molnlycke Health Care AB.

Organogenesis Inc.

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Hartman Group

Medline Industries, Inc.

