Global Small Internal Combustion Engine Market 2021-2027: Integration of Turbocharging and Remote Monitoring Gaining Prominence

Increase in Adoption of Small Off-Road Internal Combustion Engines to Lead Small Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Market Growth



The market was valued at US$ 4,450.14 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 5,280.83 million by 2027. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2027.



The internal combustion (IC) engine manufacturing industry is continuously evolving with innovations in product offerings to support emission targets. Rising demand for fuel efficient and low pollution emitting engines to reduce the amount of air pollution is propelling the market growth. However, advent of electric motors in transportation, automotive, and other sectors in the global market is hampering the market growth.

However, small internal combustion engines still have an opportunity to sustain the growth owing to their improved fuel efficiency. Rising demand for miniaturization of power equipment to optimize space and design is being fulfilled with small internal combustion engines. This new power equipment needs to perform better within similar space or smaller space for which major companies are selecting small IC engines.

The natural gas used in small engines combustion technology has a potential to resolve the high emission problems and it would help the manufacturers to meet new regulatory norms. There is an increase in adoption of small internal combustion engines in South America, Africa, and Asia, while North America and Europe would be moving toward electric motors during the forecast period.



Increasing adoption of small IC engines in agriculture, residential, and construction sectors is supporting the growth of the small internal combustion engine market. The global small internal combustion engine market is segmented based on fuel type, cylinders, power output, end-use industry, and geography.

Based on fuel type, the market is segmented into gasoline, diesel, and gas. The gasoline segment is further segmented into compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG). In terms of cylinders, the market is segmented into 1, 2, 3, and 4. Based on power output, the market is segmented into 1-5 kW, 6-10 kW, and 11-20 kW.



Caterpillar; Cummins Inc.; Fairbanks Morse; INNIO; Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd; Liebherr Group; MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.; Rolls-Royce plc; Wartsila; and Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd are among leading players operating in the small internal combustion engine (ICE) market.

Several other players are also functioning and contributing significant revenues in the small internal combustion engine (ICE) market.



COVID-19 Impact on Small Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Market

The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide. The outbreak has created significant disruptions in primary industries, such as consumer electronics, semiconductor, automotive, and IT infrastructure.

All these industries are crucial for the growth of global small internal combustion engine (ICE) market as they are the major demand generation industries for small internal combustion engines. Factory shutdowns, travel bans, trade bans, and lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak have affected both manufacturing and sales of various consumer electronic products and components.

The global electronics & semiconductor industry is one of the major industries that is suffering serious disruptions due to supply chain issues and manufacturing shutdowns.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Market Landscape



5. Small Internal Combustion Engine Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Stringent Emission Norms Creating Demand for Efficient Fuel Engines

5.1.2 Increase in Adoption of Small Off-Road Internal Combustion Engines

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Inclination Toward Electric Energy over Fossil Fuels

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Consumption of Combustion Engines in Developing Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of Turbocharging and Remote Monitoring

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Small Internal Combustion Engine Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Small Internal Combustion Engine Market Overview

6.2 Global Small Internal Combustion Engine Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Small Internal Combustion Engine Market Analysis 2027 - by Fuel Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Small Internal Combustion Engine Market Breakdown, by Fuel Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Gasoline

7.4 Diesel

7.5 Gas

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Gas Market Forecast and Analysis

7.5.3 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

7.5.4 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

7.5.5 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)



8. Small Internal Combustion Engine Market Analysis 2027- By Cylinders

8.1 Overview

8.2 Small Internal Combustion Engine Market Breakdown, by Cylinder, 2019 and 2027



9. Small Internal Combustion Engine Market Analysis 2027 - by Power Output

9.1 Overview

9.2 Small Internal Combustion Engine Market Breakdown, by Power Output, 2019 & 2027

9.3 1-5 kW

9.4 6-10 kW

9.5 11-20 kW



10. Small Internal Combustion Engine Market Analysis 2027- By End User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Small Internal Combustion Engine Market Breakdown, By End User, 2019 and 2027

10.3 Power Generation

10.4 Manufacturing

10.5 Oil & Gas

10.6 Transportation



11. Small Internal Combustion Engine Market - Geographic Analysis

11.1 Overview



12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Small ICE Market



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Merger and Acquisition

13.2 New Development



14. Company Profiles

Caterpillar

Cummins Inc.

Fairbanks Morse

INNIO

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd

Liebherr Group

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

Rolls-Royce plc

Wartsila

Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.

