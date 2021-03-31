Global Aircraft Antenna Market Report 2021-2027: Fleet Expansion Plans are Dead in the Water - Aircraft Antennas Slump by -11.5% in Response to the Challenges

Dublin, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Antenna - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fleet Expansion Plans are Dead in the Water. Aerospace Manufacturing Faces its Worst Ever Crisis. Aircraft Antennas Slump by -11.5% in Response to the Challenges.



The global market for Aircraft Antennas is expected to slump by -11.5% in the year 2020 before making a long and painful recovery to reach US$ 662.5 million by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 6.6%, over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.

The commercial aerospace industry which until 2019 witnessed stable growth guided by encouraging increases in air traffic volumes both cargo and passengers, is now heading for a devastating year in 2020, and estimated to register losses running into billions. Business has been severely disrupted in the aerospace industry across all regions, starting with Asia-Pacific, which is projected to bear the major absolute loss in 2020.

Global traffic which was doubling for over a decade now has suddenly come to an abrupt end leaving unprepared airliners in shock with no revenue and structurally high costs. Outright bans and restrictions on international and domestic travel and lockdowns have evaporated demand for passenger flight services overnight, with total passenger traffic estimated to decline by 52.7%.

The number of passengers is projected to drop dramatically to the 2006 levels, around 2.26 billion. Despite attempts to reopen and ease the restriction and efforts by airlines to drive passenger traffic through price stimulation, passenger revenues are anticipated to reduce to $241 billion, a major fall in comparison to $612 billion recorded in 2019.

With second and third waves of infections continuing to sweep through countries worldwide and a vaccine still not sight, all non-essential travel and tourism will continue to remain muted. Complicated air safety regulations which are expected to follow in the post COVID-19 era such as immunity passports, mandatory quarantining of all travelers, among others will worsen the recovery process.



In the post COVID-19 period, growth will be led by the move towards context aware connected aircraft. Effective and uninterrupted communication holds a pivotal role in aircraft safety. The aviation industry needs sophisticated technology to ensure communication between air traffic controllers and pilots. Aircraft communication goes beyond the connectivity among crew members and other aircraft to encompass other teams including airport operators, aviation specialists and security personnel.

The communication plays a major role in enhancing safety and reducing the risk of catastrophic accidents, which can be prevented using effective communication. Aircraft communication is also gaining traction owing to increasing demand for consumers to stay connected during their flights. The need to access the Internet for accessing email, movies and communicate with people during air travel has accentuated the significance of aircraft communication.

While an increasing number of airlines are offering in-flight Internet services, pilots continue to deal with traditional technologies, leading to disparate, complex and ineffective communication that delays response to unexpected events. Recent advances in aircraft communication are opening new avenues for better communication in the 21st century. Advanced technologies intended to serve the aviation industry are playing a vital role in seamless communication and data transfer over multiple links.

These communication options are serving diverse needs of modern aircraft and providing pilots with information regarding traffic or weather for enhanced safety. The critical need to improve communication and align it with other standards and continuing digitalization will continue to result in major expansion of aircraft communication systems.

Antennas are sophisticated devices intended to offer the necessary pivot to a communication system by facilitating reception and transmission of radio signals. These structures can radiate or receive electromagnetic waves for ensuring uninterrupted communication. Antennas convert the desirable information or signals into electromagnetic waves to support wireless communication.

Since the development of wireless technology and practical use of radio communication, the antenna has evolved rapidly in terms of functions and became an integral part of modern wireless communication systems.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Felled by the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Airline Industry Bites the Dust Sending Shockwaves of Pain Ripping Through the Aerospace Value Chain

A Severely Battered Global Economy Struggles to Revive

A Slumping Manufacturing Industry Darkens the Outlook for Aircraft Manufacturing. Aircraft Antenna Manufacturers Stare at US$55.2 Million in Losses for the Year 2020

As the World Moves Towards Context Aware Aircraft, the Role of Antennas Will Get Bigger. Here's Why

The Importance of Communication in Aircraft

Significance of Antennas in Communication Systems

Aircraft Antennas & Their Types: A Review

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The New Era of Connected Aircraft Brings a Wealth of Opportunities for Innovation & Development of Antenna Systems

Post COVID-19 Focus on Lowering Aviation Carbon Footprint to Drive Bigger Roles for Satellite Communications in Aviation

Here's Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top Priorities After the Pandemic

Compliance Standards for Reducing Emissions from Aviation to Become Stricter, Post Pandemic: Global GHG Emissions from Transportation (In Billion Metric Tons of CO2) for the Year 2021

Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for the Year 2021

New Satellite Based Communication Systems Help in Achieving Flight Operational Efficiency, Fuel Saving & CO2 Emission Reductions: Potential Global CO2 Emission Benefit Offered by Satellite Communications (In Million Tons Per Year)

The Age of Automation & Machines That Will Follow the Pandemic Will Throw Up Opportunities in the UAV Space

A Peek Into the Evolving Landscape of UAVs

Here's How UAV Antennas are Benefiting & Evolving In Response to the Dynamics of Commercial UAV Deployment

A Robust Production Line for UAVs Post Pandemic Brings a Wealth of Opportunities for Aircraft Antennas: Number of Countries Worldwide Using Drones/UAVs by Type for the Years 2010 & 2020

When Grounded Flights Take to the Skies Post Pandemic, Pent Up Demand for Aftermarket Antennas Will Come from the MRO Sector

"Bloodbath" in the Airline Industry Impacts the MRO Sector

Looking Beyond Current Challenges & Moving Forward in the New Normal

Embattled Airlines Worldwide Park Thousands of Airplanes Creating an Unprecedented Challenge for Keeping Them Airworthy: Global Number of Jet Planes Parked at the Peak of the Pandemic in April 2020

When Aircraft Queue-Up in Hangars Across the World After Idling for Months, A Recovering MRO Market Will Drive Upgrades & Replacements of Antennas: Global Market for MRO (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, 2027

Long-Term Growth for Advanced Aircraft Antennas Will be Led by Airspace Modernization Programs

In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) Presents a Strong Business Case for Aircraft Antennas

A Peek Into the Evolving In-Flight W-Fi Landscape

Supported by Satellite Antennas, Satellite Connectivity Becomes Vital for Ensuring High Quality In-Flight Wi-Fi

Antennas Perform the Magic of Providing Wi-Fi on Airplanes

Better Antennas Are Needed for Better Internet Freedom in the Air. As Key In-Flight Wi-Fi Components, Antennas to Benefit from the Roust Demand for In-Flight Wi-Fi Service: Global Market for In-Flight Wi-Fi (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, 2027

Stringent Regulatory Norms Expands Replacement Opportunities While Stepping Up Quality Pressures on Manufacturers

Emerging New Technologies for Urban Mobility to Step-Up the Excitement in the Market, Post Pandemic

Commercialization of eVTOL Aircraft Opens Up a New Growth Avenue

The Exciting Future of Flying Taxis Will Lift-Off New Opportunities for Aircraft Antennas by 2035: Global Number of Passenger Drones (In Units) for Years 2025, 2030, 2035

Increasing Use of Aerial Telemetry & Flying Antennas to Spur Demand & Innovation in the Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 100

