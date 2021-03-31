Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings


1. Issuer Details




ISIN



GB00B01FLG62



Issuer Name



G4S PLC



UK or Non-UK Issuer



UK




2. Reason for Notification




An acquisition or disposal of voting rights




3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.



Country of registered office (if applicable)



GB




4. Details of the shareholder




Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?



No



NAME CITY OF REGISTERED OFFICE COUNTRY OF REGISTERED OFFICE
Goldman Sachs International London United Kingdom




5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached



26-Mar-2021



6. Date on which Issuer notified



30-Mar-2021



7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation


. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.500850 0.346831 6.847681 106248244
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 7.075004 0.267119 7.342123  


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached



8A. Voting rights attached to shares


CLASS/TYPE OF SHARES ISIN CODE(IF POSSIBLE) NUMBER OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) NUMBER OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1) % OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) % OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B01FLG62  100815850  6.497565
GB00BLB3G628  31980  0.002061
US37441W1080  18990  0.001224
Sub Total 8.A 100866820 6.500850%


8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))


TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED IF THE INSTRUMENT IS EXERCISED/CONVERTED % OF VOTING RIGHTS
Securities Lending Open  4542121 0.292739
Sub Total 8.B1  4542121 0.292739%


8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))


TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD PHYSICAL OR CASH SETTLEMENT NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS % OF VOTING RIGHTS
CFD 24-Feb-2031  Cash 572849 0.036920
CFD 27-Mar-2023  Cash 146536 0.009444
CFD 30-Sep-2025  Cash 88029 0.005673
CFD 29-Jan-2030  Cash 20399 0.001315
CFD 23-Mar-2022  Cash 8975 0.000578
CFD 14-Jul-2025  Cash 2365 0.000152
Swap 18-May-2021  Cash 150 0.000010
Sub Total 8.B2  839303 0.054092%


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)


Ultimate Controlling Person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)    0.000000
 Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. 6.476109 0.346822 6.822931
 Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited 6.476109 0.346822 6.822931
 Goldman Sachs International 6.476109 0.346822 6.822931
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)    0.000000
 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC   0.000000
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)    0.000000
 GSAM Holdings LLC   0.000000
 Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.   0.000000
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4)    0.000000
 IMD Holdings LLC   0.000000
 United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.   0.000000
 United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC   0.000000


10. In case of proxy voting




Is there proxy voting?



No



11. Additional Information



Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 6 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.




13. Place Of Completion



London