Al Tamimi & Company opens office in Port Said, Egypt, as it continues to invest in the MENA region

Star Capital Building), 10th Floor, Geziret El Arab Street, Mohandseen, Giza.- CAIRO, Egypt., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cairo, Egypt, 31st, March 2021 – Al Tamimi & Company, the leading law firm in the Middle East and North Africa, builds on its strategic expansion plans in the African continent. With the establishment of the office in Port Said, one of the region’s leading transhipment hubs, Al Tamimi & Company will provide critical guidance to companies navigating complex cross-border transactions in the maritime, shipping and customs sectors.

Samer Qudah, Managing Partner at Al Tamimi & Company commented:

“We have ambitious plans for the future and continue to invest in the region. We see many opportunities, especially in the African continent, and expanding our service offering and building on our presence in Egypt with the opening of an office in Port Said is a logical next step for us. We look forward to helping our clients achieve greater growth and stability in this rapidly evolving market.”

Omar Omar, Head of Transport & Logistics commented:

“Opening this office in Port Said is not only testament to the commitment the firm has in the region and our expansion plans in Africa, but it also shows our commitment to the transport and logistics sector and more specifically our shipping clients. We continue to be very active in the region and benefit from the many opportunities the MENA region and Egypt specifically has to offer. We are proud that we can now support our clients with their queries on the ground in one of the region’s major shipping hubs.”

Ayman Nour, Head of Cairo office also commented:

“Port Said and Alexandria are the main stations for shipping and customs operations in the region and Egypt respectively. Opening an office there will signify the importance of our legal presence in the customs sector. This is an exciting opportunity for us to expand our legal services to our clients in additional sectors in Egypt and the investment shows a clear commitment to our existing clients and business partners”.

The office will be led by Hany Maamoon, Senior Counsel and an experienced lawyer who is actively involved in the customs, insurance and transport sectors. Prior to joining Al Tamimi, Hany worked in the legal department of Port Said Port Authority, then joined a law firm in 2005 where he became a Partner. Hany was also admitted to the High Court of Appeals in Egypt, where he specialises in shipping law.

The opening of the Port Said office follows a range of recent investments in the firm’s service offering in Egypt, where they most recently welcomed five banking and finance lawyers to its Cairo team and also invested in local resource based in Alexandria.