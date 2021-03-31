LIDDS CEO Interview with Finwire TV and Updated Company Presentation

Finwire TV has done an interview in Swedish with LIDDS CEO, Monica Wallter, about her tenure as CEO of LIDDS, the recent company news and upcoming milestones. The interview is found here: https://youtu.be/rG-qvjoH3zI





LIDDS has also updated its company presentation, see attachment.

For more information, please contact:

Monica Wallter, CEO, +46 (0)737 07 09 22, e-mail: monica.wallter@liddspharma.com

LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology: NanoZolid®. NanoZolid is superior to any drug delivery technology in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS shares are listed on Nasdaq First North (LIDDS). Redeye AB is the Certified Adviser to LIDDS (+46 (0) 8 121 576 90, email: certifiedadviser@redeye.se) For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com.

