Worldwide Eye Care Industry to 2026 - Players Include Alcon, Allergan and Essilor Luxottica Among Others

Dublin, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Eye Care Market, By Product Type (Eyeglasses, Contact Lens, Intraocular Lens, Eye Drops, Others), By Coating (Anti-Glare, UV coating, Others), By Lens Material (Normal Glass, Polycarbonate, Others), By Distribution channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Eye Care Market was valued at USD53.05 billion in 2020 and is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness towards eye health and increasing prevalence of various eye disorders around the world. Additionally, rising awareness about ocular diseases such as myopia has created a spike in the demand for eye care products such as eyeglasses and sunglasses among consumers. Furthermore, increasing usage of electronic devices such as smartphones has led to various eye related disorders, which is propelling the growth of the eye care market. Also, advent of innovative technologies in the eye care industry has enabled manufacturers to launch new products, which is expected to drive the market growth in the coming years.



Moreover, initiatives being taken by governments and various health organizations to spread awareness about eye care are providing a major boost for the market growth. The growing geriatric population base is also acting as a key factor for the growth of eye care market as they are highly prone to one or more vision related disorders and diseases. Apart from that, increasing level of air pollution is leading to various eye related problems, which is creating a high demand for eye care products.



The Global Eye Care Market can be segmented based on product type, coating, lens material, distribution channel and region. Among them, the e-commerce segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as they offer a variety of eye care products to choose from and some of them also offer products at a discounted price. Some of these e-commerce sites are also introducing online testing, where one can check the status of their eyes and take professional advice.



Based on region, North America dominated the Eye Care Market in 2020 owing to the high per capita disposable income of the region and technological advancements in the eye care industry. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to undergo the fastest growth in the coming years owing to the increasing number of people suffering from various eye disorders. The growing focus of government in developing countries such as India on creating vision care awareness and increasing expenditure on healthcare are some other factors making Asia-Pacific a promising market for the eye care industry.



Major companies operating in the Global Eye Care Market include Alcon Inc, Allergan Inc, Essilor Luxottica SA, Johnson and Johnson, Hoya Corporation, Bausch and Lomb Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, CopperVision Inc, Menicon Co ltd., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Merc & Co. Inc, Interojo Inc, and Avizor SA, among others. The market players are working on strategic collaborations to increase their global reach. They are also investing in R&D activities to launch new and innovative eye care products into the market.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Eye Care Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size in the Global Eye Care Market from 2021 to 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Eye Care Market based on type product, by coating, by lens material, End-User, and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Eye Care Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Eye Care Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Eye Care Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Eye Care Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of major diagnostic players and hospital chains operating across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this, the publisher could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.



The publisher calculated the market size of the Global Eye Care Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various End-User segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Target Audience:

Hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to eye care

Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and partners, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Eye Care Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Market, By Product Type:

Eyeglasses

Contact Lens

Intraocular Lens

Eye Drops

Others

Market, By Coating:

Anti-Reflecting

UV coating

Others

Market, By Lens Material:

Normal Glass

Polycarbonate

Trivex

Others

Market, By Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

E-Commerce

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Eye Care Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Eye Care Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Eyeglasses, Contact Lens, Intraocular Lens, Eye Drops, Others)

6.2.2. By Coating (Anti-Glare, UV, Others)

6.2.3. By Lens Material (Normal Glass, Polycarbonate, Trivex, Others)

6.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, E-Commerce, Clinics, Hospitals)

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map

7. North America Eye Care Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. : North America Country Analysis

8. Europe Eye Care Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

9. Asia Pacific Eye Care Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Asia Pacific: Country Analysis

10. South America Eye Care Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

11. Middle East and Africa Eye Care Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles (SWOT Analysis of Top 5 Players Profiled)

14.2.1. EssilorLuxottica SA

14.2.2. Johnson and Johnson

14.2.3. Alcon Inc

14.2.4. Hoya Corporation

14.2.5. Allergan Inc

14.2.6. CopperVision Inc

14.2.7. Bausch and Lomb Inc

14.2.8. Menicon Co Ltd

14.2.9. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

14.2.10. Pfizer Inc.

14.2.11. Novartis AG

14.2.12. Merck & Co. Inc

14.2.13. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

14.2.14. Interojo Inc

14.2.15. Avizor SA



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nasuy7