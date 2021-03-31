Global Contact Lenses Market (2020 to 2026) - by Modality, Design, Material Type, Application, Distribution and Region

Dublin, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contact Lenses Market, By Modality (Reusable, v/s Disposable), By Design (Spherical, Toric, Multifocal & Others), By Material Type (Silicon hydrogel, Hydrogel, & others), By Application, By Distribution, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Contact Lenses Market stood at USD13.73 billion in 2020 and is further anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.25%, during the forecast period owing to the growing geriatric population suffering from various kinds of eye related disorders. Moreover, increasing disposable incomes and changing consumer preference towards contact lenses with attractive colours, shades, and textures for enhancing eye appearance are further pushing demand for contact lenses globally.



In terms of modality, the market can be segmented into reusable and disposable. The disposable contact lenses segment is expected witness significant growth in the forecast period owing to the growing demand for these lenses on account of the growing awareness pertaining to health & sanitation. Based on design, the market is segmented into spherical, toric, multifocal and other products. Among them, spherical contact lenses dominated the market in 2020 with a share of 49.21% and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period owing to higher adoption of these lenses by optometrists and patients to treat myopia and hypermetropia.



Bausch & Lomb, Inc., Essilor International S.A., Johnson & Johnson, CooperVision, Inc., Contamac Holdings Limited, Hoya Corporation, SynergEyes, Inc., X-Cel Specialty Contacts, STAAR Surgical Company, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Seed Co., Ltd., Menicon Co., Ltd., Alcon., Inc., UltraVision CLPL, Benq Materials Corporation are the leading companies are continuously focusing on product launches and R&D activities to expand their share in the market.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Contact Lenses Market.

To forecast the Global Contact Lenses Market based on modality, design, material type, application, distribution channel and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Contact Lenses Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in the Global Contact Lenses Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Contact Lenses Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Contact Lenses Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of contact lens manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analysed the product types, application types and presence of all major contact lens manufacturers across the globe.



The publisher calculated the Global Contact Lenses Market size by using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Target Audience:

Contact lens manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors.

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.

Organizations, forums and alliances related to contact lenses

Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Contact Lenses Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Market, By Modality:

Reusable

Disposable

Market, By Design:

Spherical

Toric

Multifocal

Others

Market, By Material:

Silicon hydrogel

Hydrogel

Gas Permeable

Others

Market, By Application:

Corrective

Therapeutic

Cosmetics

Others

Market, By Application

Retail Stores

Hospital & clinics

Online

Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Contact Lenses Market



4. Voice of Customer



5. Executive Summary



6. Global Contact Lenses Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Modality (Reusable v/s Disposable)

6.2.2. By Design (Spherical, Toric, Multifocal, Others)

6.2.3. By Material Type (Silicone hydrogel, Hydrogel, Gas permeable, Others)

6.2.4. By Application (Corrective, Therapeutic, Cosmetic, Others)

6.2.5. By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Hospitals & Clinics, Online)

6.2.6. By Company (2019)

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map

7. North America Contact Lenses Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. North America: Country Analysis

8. Europe Contact Lenses Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

9. Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

10. Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

11. South America Contact Lenses Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. South America: Country Analysis

12. Middle East and Africa Contact Lenses Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.3. MEA: Country Analysis

13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

15.2. Essilor International S.A.

15.3. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

15.4. CooperVision, Inc.

15.5. Contamac Holdings Limited

15.6. Hoya Corporation

15.7. SynergEyes, Inc.

15.8. X-Cel Specialty Contacts

15.9. STAAR Surgical Company

15.10. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

15.11. Seed Co., Ltd.

15.12. Menicon Co., Ltd.

15.13. Alcon., Inc.

15.14. UltraVision CLPL

15.15. Benq Materials Corporation



16. Strategic Recommendations



17. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k4435t