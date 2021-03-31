Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market to hit $30 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Content Delivery Network Market By Component (Solution, Service), Content Type (Static, Dynamic), Application (Media and Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Government), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of content delivery network (CDN) will cross $30 billion by 2027. The growing demand for uninterrupted content delivery and the proliferation of video and rich media within websites are expected to contribute significantly to the market growth.

The growing demand among broadcasters for uninterrupted and zero downtime content delivery is the major driving force behind the market expansion. Broadcasters are facing competitive pressure to provide latency-free content over the network and improve video delivery as demand for VOD and OTT services grows. The demand for original and high-quality content has increased several fold amid the COVID-19 pandemic as increasing number of people stay at home. This has necessitated the development of effective CDN solutions capable of optimizing network performance and improving content delivery.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2365

The cloud security segment in the content delivery network market is projected to witness 13% growth rate through 2027. CDN solutions by themselves cannot mitigate the risks posed by malicious attacks, or bad bots infecting the website. CDN servers can also be hacked and the cached information can be exploited, which has led to an increased interest of users in deploying robust cloud security tools.

The website and API management held a significant CDN market share in 2020. API management tools help content broadcasters to scale up APIs with reliability and security, while significantly cutting down on website latency. For instance, data from Akamai shows that over 53% of customers abandon a mobile website if it takes more than three seconds to load, and over 49% of users expect mobile websites to load within two seconds.

The demand for dynamic content is increasing across enterprises due to rising need for CDN solutions related to voice over IP (VoIP), multiplayer online gaming platforms, and live streaming of real-time content. Customers are now demanding unified TV services from a single provider, and operators are responding to this demand with network and delivery optimization techniques through dynamic CDN.

The IT & telecom segment will account over 15% of the content delivery network market share by 2027. Telecom operators are in a beneficial position to leverage their CDNs as these operators own the networks over which content is delivered. Traditional CDNs have to lease bandwidth from telecom operators, presenting a sizeable revenue opportunity for the IT & telecom sector. With the rollout of edge-based 5G, telecom operators can partner with media broadcasters for real-time, low latency video delivery.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2365

Major players operating in the CDN market are Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation, amongst others. The companies operating in the industry are focusing on expanding their serviceable areas and adding new services to their portfolio.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Industry segmentation

3.3 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.3.1 By region

3.3.2 Industry value chain

3.3.2.1 Content delivery network technology providers

3.3.2.2 Marketing & distribution channels

3.3.3 Competitive landscape

3.3.3.1 Strategy

3.3.3.2 Distribution network

3.3.3.3 Business growth

3.4 Content delivery network industry ecosystem analysis

3.4.1 Technology providers

3.4.2 Hardware component suppliers

3.4.3 System integrators

3.4.4 Third-party service providers

3.4.5 End users

3.5 Evolution of content delivery network technology

3.6 Technology & innovation landscape

3.6.1 5G network development

3.6.2 Rising advent of edge computing

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.8 Industry impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Porter’s analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/content-delivery-network-cdn-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.