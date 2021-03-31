Insights on the $15.9 Billion Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Global Market to 2026 - Key Drivers and Challenges

Dublin, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Product Type (Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices), Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices, By Application, By End User, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market stood at USD15.93 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period. Unhealthy eating habits and unorganized lifestyle is leading to huge number of people getting affected by obesity and other serious chronic diseases. Diabetes is one such chronic condition where patient must constantly monitor his sugar levels. Rise in people suffering from diabetes is increasing at a rapid pace all over the world, which is the major driving factor for the growth of the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market.

Additionally, increase in the geriatric population across the globe coupled with growing awareness towards diabetes prevention is further expected to fuel the market growth through 2026. Besides, technological; advancements and new product launches by various players operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.



The Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market is segmented by product type, application, end-user, region, and company. Based on application market is further classified into type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes. The Type 2 diabetes segment is expected to dominate the overall market with a share of around 49.71% in 2020. This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of obesity and an increase in the overall Type 2 diabetes population worldwide. Furthermore, blood glucose monitoring devices aids in detection of the hypo and hyperglycemic conditions which is surging the demand for the blood glucose monitoring devices worldwide.



The top ten leading players of the blood glucose monitoring devices market are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sanofi S.A., Dexcom Inc., Medtronic PLC, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Agamatrix Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, LifeScan, Inc., Arkay, Inc., Nipro Diagnostics, Inc., Terumo Corporation, DiamonTech GmbH, Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company and Insulet Corporation.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market based on product type, application, end-user, company, and region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The publisher calculated the market size of the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Target Audience:

Hospitals & Clinics, Diabetic Population, etc.

Research organizations and consulting companies

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.

Organizations, forums and alliances related to healthcare robots.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Market, By Product Type:

Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices

Glucometers

Test Strips

Lancets

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

Sensors

Transmitters & receivers

Integrated Insulin Pumps

Market, By Application:

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Gestational Diabetes

Market, By End-User:

Home Care Settings

Hospital

Others

Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle East and Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Kuwait

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market



4. Voice of Customer



5. Executive Summary



6. Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices)

6.2.1.1. Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices (Glucometers, Test Strips, Lancets)

6.2.1.2. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices (Sensors, Transmitters & receivers, Integrated Insulin Pumps)

6.2.2. By Application (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes)

6.2.3. By End User (Home Care Settings, Hospital, Others)

6.2.4. By Company (2020)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map

7. Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8. Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

9. North America Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

10. South America Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

11. Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

14.2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

14.3. Sanofi S.A.

14.4. Dexcom Inc.

14.5. Medtronic PLC

14.6. Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

14.7. Agamatrix Inc.

14.8. B. Braun Melsungen AG

14.9. LifeScan, Inc.

14.10. Arkay, Inc.

14.11. Nipro Diagnostics, Inc.

14.12. Terumo Corporation

14.13. DiamonTech GmbH.

14.14. Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC

14.15. Becton, Dickinson and Company

14.16. Insulet Corporation



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



