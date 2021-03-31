Loop Insights Partners with Data Clymer to Provide Loop’s Real-Time Data Solutions To Its Top-Tier Client List Including the National Football League and Major League Baseball

VANCOUVER, British Columbia., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (MTRX:TSXV; RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), is pleased to announce the Company has partnered with Data Clymer to provide Loop’s real-time data collection, insights and engagement solutions to Data Clymer’s growing list of clients, including its leading clients in professional sports and live entertainment.



PARTNERSHIP WITH DATA CLYMER SOLVES MAJOR REAL-TIME DATA ANALYTICS ISSUES FOR PRO SPORTS TEAMS, LEAGUES, STADIUMS, AND VENUE HOSTS BY PROVIDING ACCESS TO LOOP INSIGHTS SOLUTIONS

Data Clymer has significant experience in live sports and entertainment, including clients in Major League Baseball and the National Football League that are now demanding more flexibility with their data and analytics systems. Specifically, current “black-box” customer data platforms are creating bottlenecks for organizations, leading to a poor customer experience including:

Information stuck in data silos

Slow “time-to-insights”

When integrated with Data Clymer’s existing technologies, Loop Insights will provide its solution for professional sports teams, leagues, stadiums, and venue operators seeking to aggregate and action the countless data points generated by today’s live sports and entertainment venues.

Aron Clymer, Founder & CEO of Data Clymer stated, “As a leader in the business intelligence and data space, Data Clymer prides itself in guiding organizations to leverage the full value of their data. We are confident Loop’s products and services will greatly enhance the abilities of our clients in live sports and entertainment as they seek to unify and aggregate their data points to provide a revolutionary in-stadium experience.”

Data Clymer is a full-service data consulting firm that implements technologies such as Snowflake, Matillion, Fivetran, Looker, Sigma, and Tableau, and now includes Loop’s real-time data collection, insights, and engagement solutions.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated, “The importance and validation of this partnership can best be understood by a recent testimonial of the San Francisco Giants who stated ‘Our partnership with Data Clymer is the single best decision we made in our efforts to ramp up our analytics efforts’. This key partnership puts Loop alongside a very elite list of Data Clymer partners that includes top tech solution providers such as Snowflake, Looker, Tableau and many others. Loop’s ability to provide real-time interoperable POS data connectivity for venue owners and operators has brought a great deal of interest within the sports and entertainment industry as of late. With this Data Clymer partnership, we anticipate Loop will benefit from and experience an entirely new level of growth in revenue and scale within the sports and entertainment vertical.”

DATA CLYMER PARTNERSHIP WILL BOLSTER OFFERINGS IN USD$4.6-BILLION GLOBAL SMART STADIUM MARKET

According to Markets and Markets, the global smart stadium market grew to USD$4.6-billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD$12.5-billion by 2023, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.1%. Loop’s data solutions provide venue hosts with a means of aggregating the most important customer information available in order to generate actionable insights, engage with their customers in real-time, and optimize its operations.

The growth of the smart stadium market has been driven by the advancements in stadium technologies, which have improved vastly to provide owners with countless data points, including information accrued from tickets, concession sales, retail transactions, parking, accommodations, and more services offered in association with live events.

Through Loop’s data solutions, venues are able to aggregate these siloed and disparate data sets into one complete dashboard, providing hosts with actionable insights that can be used to engage in real-time with their customers to improve the overall fan experience.

About Data Clymer

Data Clymer ( www.dataclymer.com ) is a boutique consulting firm specializing in data culture transformation. The company’s proven methodology includes full data warehouse stack implementation, data democratization, custom training, and analytics to enable data-driven decisions across the organization.

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights Inc. ( www.loopinsights.ca ) is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative automated marketing and contactless payment solutions built on artificial intelligence (“AI”) to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network.

