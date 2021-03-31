Worldwide Automotive Transmission Electronics Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Transmission Electronics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the automotive transmission electronics market and it is poised to grow by $7.20 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The reports on automotive transmission electronics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing penetration of shift-by-wire technology, use of advanced electronics in tiptronic transmission system, and technological developments in automatic transmission leading to fuel-efficient engines.



The automotive transmission electronics market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing adoption of power-split cvt systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive transmission electronics market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of transmission with other systems to form electric drive units and development of auto-shift manual transmission system with adaptive transmission control will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on automotive transmission electronics market covers the following areas:

Automotive transmission electronics market sizing

Automotive transmission electronics market forecast

Automotive transmission electronics market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive transmission electronics market vendors that include BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Magna International Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive transmission electronics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Magna International Inc.

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

