Global Professional Skincare Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Beiersdorf, Coty and Revlon Among Others

Dublin, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Professional Skincare Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the professional skincare market and it is poised to grow by $4.65 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report on professional skincare market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization and growing concern of skin-related problems.
The professional skincare market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increased demand for multifunctional products as one of the prime reasons driving the professional skincare market growth during the next few years.
The report on professional skincare market covers the following areas:
- Professional skincare market sizing
- Professional skincare market forecast
- Professional skincare market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading professional skincare market vendors that include Beiersdorf AG, Clarins Sdn Bhd, Coty Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. Also, the professional skincare market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
