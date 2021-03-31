Breakthrough on COVID-19 Vaccine Acknowledged by Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp. (OTC:GWHP) as AstraZeneca Aims to File Application With FDA While Dr. Anthony Fauci Says, "This is Very Likely a Very Good Vaccine”

San Clemente, CA, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC:GWHP) offers one of the largest lines of tests for CoViD19 SARS2, and is prepared to help in the fight against CoViD19 SARS2. With the vaccine roll-out in progress, continued testing for COVID-19 is imperative and needs to remain a top priority to stop the spread of this deadly virus.



Breakthrough on COVID-19 Vaccine Acknowledged by Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp (OTC:GWHP) as AstraZeneca aims to file an application with the FDA while Dr. Anthony Fauci says, "This is very likely a very good vaccine."

Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp., said, "We were very encouraged by the AstraZeneca report that highlighted the effectiveness of their vaccine.” Strongo also mentioned that he agrees with Dr. Fauci, stating “the AstraZeneca vaccine is presumably very good” referring to an article that appeared in the New York Times and can be found here.

“We (Global) have been early supporters of the AstraZeneca vaccine and we’ve already secured the global distribution rights to sell this vaccine anywhere in the world,” Mr. Strongo affirmed.

A copy of the Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp 8K filing related to the distribution rights of the AstraZeneca vaccine can be found here.

“Hopefully AstraZeneca can get their application into the Food and Drug Administration as soon as possible so that we may see FDA authorization of the vaccine within the next 4 to 6 weeks,” Strongo expressed as he referred to an article from the Associated Press found here.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been granted conditional marketing or emergency use authorization in more than 70 countries.

But it has yet to be approved in the United States, where President Joe Biden is stepping up the federal response to the pandemic by expanding testing, ramping up vaccinations and boosting production.

AstraZeneca forecast it would deliver 50 million doses to the United States within the first month of authorization and 15 to 20 million doses per month thereafter, drawing entirely on production sites in the country.

AstraZeneca reported Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection among adults of all ages in a long-anticipated U.S. study, a finding that could help rebuild public confidence in the shot around the world and move it a step closer to clearance in the U.S.

In the study of 30,000 people, the vaccine was 79% effective at preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19 — including in older adults. There were no severe illnesses or hospitalizations among vaccinated volunteers, compared with five such cases in participants who received dummy shots — a small number, but consistent with findings from Britain and other countries that the vaccine protects against the worst of the disease.

“The CDC is still recommending that individuals who are already fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus should continue to get tested if they are experiencing any of the symptoms,” Charles Strongo reiterated.

CDC Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People can be found here.

“There is no better way to Stop the Spread of COVID-19 and its various mutated strains then by utilizing the rapid antibody test kits that we offer to accurately detect those who have become infected and having them immediately quarantine,” says Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp.

Global WholeHealth Partners recognizes that there is a crucial need for faster testing and faster results when it comes to fighting the COVID. Global WholeHealth Partners knows that the quicker the test results can be reviewed by a Front-Line Healthcare Worker, the quicker we can stop the spread of this disease.

With results in minutes versus hours or days with other diagnostic kits, the more lives that can be saved with the only FDA authorized COVID-19 POC serology Point of Care Test. With the new fingerstick test, healthcare providers can prick a patient’s finger and get results in minutes without having to wait for venous blood. Global WholeHealth Partners will be able to distribute these tests to more urgent cares, hospitals, and – to help curb the spread of CoViD19 SARS2.

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. provides cutting edge technology using In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Real-Time PCR Machines for detection of SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG antibodies in human serum, plasma, or whole blood. It has led the fight against vector borne terminal diseases such as Ebola, ZIKA, Dengue, Malaria, Influenza and Tuberculosis, Corona Viruses, and among other vector borne diseases. The company was founded on March 7, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

GWHP develops, manufactures, and markets in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for OTC, or consumer-use as well as professional rapid diagnostic point-of-care (POC) test kits for hospitals, physicians’ offices, and medical clinics in the US and abroad. Notably, GWHP offers a CE Mark for its high quality, rapid antibody test for COVID-19 and an EUA filing with the FDA is pending approval. In the interim, the US Navy in California has been using the test during 2Q20 and the Company has the capacity to deliver hundreds of thousands of tests, ramping up to 1 million per day. Currently, the Company has 56 products FDA approved and many are Approved for OTC use, and 9 POC products approved by the FDA.

