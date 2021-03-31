New York, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Frozen Processed Foods Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896515/?utm_source=GNW
Abstract:
- Global Frozen Processed Foods Market to Reach $68.4 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Frozen Processed Foods estimated at US$61.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$68.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Frozen Bakery Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.6% CAGR and reach US$16.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Frozen Desserts segment is readjusted to a revised 1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.1% CAGR
- The Frozen Processed Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.1% and 1.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.5% CAGR.
- Frozen Meat Substitutes Segment to Record 1.7% CAGR
- In the global Frozen Meat Substitutes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
- Conagra Brands, Inc.
- Frito-Lay, Inc.
- General Mills, Inc.
- JBS SA
- Kellogg Company
- Mars, Inc.
- Nestec, Inc.
- Smithfield Foods, Inc.
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- Tyson Foods, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Processed
Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Frozen Processed Foods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Processed Foods
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Bakery
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Frozen Bakery Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Bakery Products
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Desserts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Frozen Desserts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Desserts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Meat
Substitutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Frozen Meat Substitutes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Meat Substitutes
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Processed
Fish/Sea Food by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Frozen Processed Fish/Sea
Food by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Processed
Fish/Sea Food by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Processed
Poultry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Frozen Processed Poultry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Processed
Poultry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Processed
Red Meat by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Frozen Processed Red Meat
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Processed Red
Meat by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Processed
Foods by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts,
Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen
Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Frozen Processed Foods by
Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat
Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed
Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Processed Foods by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen Bakery
Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen
Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed Poultry, Frozen
Processed Red Meat and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Processed
Foods by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts,
Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen
Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Frozen Processed Foods by
Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat
Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed
Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Processed Foods
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen
Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes,
Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed Poultry,
Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Processed
Foods by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts,
Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen
Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Frozen Processed Foods by
Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat
Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed
Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Processed Foods
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen
Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes,
Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed Poultry,
Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 34: China Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Processed
Foods by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts,
Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen
Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: China Historic Review for Frozen Processed Foods by
Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat
Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed
Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: China 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Processed Foods
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen
Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes,
Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed Poultry,
Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Processed
Foods by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Frozen Processed Foods by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Processed Foods
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Processed
Foods by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts,
Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen
Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe Historic Review for Frozen Processed Foods by
Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat
Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed
Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Processed Foods
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen
Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes,
Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed Poultry,
Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Processed
Foods by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts,
Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen
Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: France Historic Review for Frozen Processed Foods by
Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat
Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed
Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: France 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Processed Foods
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen
Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes,
Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed Poultry,
Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 46: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Frozen
Processed Foods by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen
Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea
Food, Frozen Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and
Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Germany Historic Review for Frozen Processed Foods by
Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat
Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed
Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Processed
Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat
Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed
Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Processed
Foods by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts,
Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen
Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Italy Historic Review for Frozen Processed Foods by
Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat
Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed
Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Processed Foods
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen
Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes,
Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed Poultry,
Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 52: UK Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Processed
Foods by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts,
Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen
Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: UK Historic Review for Frozen Processed Foods by
Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat
Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed
Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: UK 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Processed Foods by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen Bakery
Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen
Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed Poultry, Frozen
Processed Red Meat and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 55: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Processed
Foods by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts,
Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen
Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Spain Historic Review for Frozen Processed Foods by
Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat
Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed
Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Processed Foods
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen
Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes,
Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed Poultry,
Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 58: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Processed
Foods by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts,
Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen
Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Russia Historic Review for Frozen Processed Foods by
Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat
Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed
Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Processed Foods
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen
Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes,
Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed Poultry,
Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Frozen
Processed Foods by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen
Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea
Food, Frozen Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and
Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Frozen Processed
Foods by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts,
Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen
Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Frozen
Processed Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat
Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed
Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Frozen
Processed Foods by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Frozen Processed
Foods by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Processed
Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Frozen
Processed Foods by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen
Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea
Food, Frozen Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and
Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Frozen Processed
Foods by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts,
Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen
Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Processed
Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat
Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed
Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 70: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Frozen
Processed Foods by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen
Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea
Food, Frozen Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and
Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Australia Historic Review for Frozen Processed Foods
by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen
Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen
Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Processed
Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat
Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed
Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 73: India Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Processed
Foods by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts,
Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen
Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: India Historic Review for Frozen Processed Foods by
Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat
Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed
Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: India 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Processed Foods
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen
Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes,
Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed Poultry,
Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 76: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Frozen
Processed Foods by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen
Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea
Food, Frozen Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and
Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: South Korea Historic Review for Frozen Processed
Foods by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts,
Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen
Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Processed
Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat
Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed
Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen Processed Foods by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products,
Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed
Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red
Meat and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Frozen
Processed Foods by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen
Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea
Food, Frozen Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and
Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Frozen
Processed Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat
Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed
Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Frozen
Processed Foods by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Frozen Processed
Foods by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Frozen
Processed Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Frozen
Processed Foods by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen
Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea
Food, Frozen Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and
Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Latin America Historic Review for Frozen Processed
Foods by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts,
Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen
Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Frozen
Processed Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat
Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed
Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 88: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Frozen
Processed Foods by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen
Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea
Food, Frozen Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and
Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Argentina Historic Review for Frozen Processed Foods
by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen
Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen
Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Processed
Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat
Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed
Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 91: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Processed
Foods by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts,
Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen
Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Brazil Historic Review for Frozen Processed Foods by
Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat
Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed
Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Processed Foods
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen
Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes,
Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed Poultry,
Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 94: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Processed
Foods by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts,
Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen
Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Mexico Historic Review for Frozen Processed Foods by
Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat
Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed
Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Processed Foods
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen
Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes,
Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed Poultry,
Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 97: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen Processed Foods by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products,
Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed
Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red
Meat and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Frozen
Processed Foods by Segment - Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen
Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea
Food, Frozen Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and
Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Frozen
Processed Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat
Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food, Frozen Processed
Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat and Other Segments for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 100: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Frozen
Processed Foods by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896515/?utm_source=GNW
