New York, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Touch Sensors Industry"

Abstract:

- Global Touch Sensors Market to Reach $10.7 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Touch Sensors estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Resistive Sensor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.3% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Capacitive Sensor segment is readjusted to a revised 12.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.2% CAGR

- The Touch Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 10% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR.

- Infrared Sensor Segment to Record 10.9% CAGR

- In the global Infrared Sensor segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$299.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$590.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

3M Company

Atmel Corporation

Banpil Photonics, Inc.

BeanAir

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Honeywell Security Group

Infineon Technologies AG

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Seimens AG

Texas Instruments, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896447/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Resistive sensor

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Resistive sensor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Capacitive sensor

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Capacitive sensor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Sensor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Infrared Sensor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Optical Imaging

Sensor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging Sensor

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Sensor

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Sensor Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer

electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Appliances

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Home Appliances by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Devices

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Medical Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors by

Sensor Type - Resistive sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared

Sensor, Optical Imaging Sensor and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by Sensor

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Resistive

sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared Sensor, Optical Imaging

Sensor and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors by

Application - Consumer electronics, Home Appliances, Medical

Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

electronics, Home Appliances, Medical Devices and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors by

Sensor Type - Resistive sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared

Sensor, Optical Imaging Sensor and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by Sensor

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Resistive

sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared Sensor, Optical Imaging

Sensor and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors by

Application - Consumer electronics, Home Appliances, Medical

Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

electronics, Home Appliances, Medical Devices and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors by

Sensor Type - Resistive sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared

Sensor, Optical Imaging Sensor and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by Sensor

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Resistive

sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared Sensor, Optical Imaging

Sensor and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors by

Application - Consumer electronics, Home Appliances, Medical

Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

electronics, Home Appliances, Medical Devices and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 33: China Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors by

Sensor Type - Resistive sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared

Sensor, Optical Imaging Sensor and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by Sensor

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Resistive

sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared Sensor, Optical Imaging

Sensor and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors by

Application - Consumer electronics, Home Appliances, Medical

Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

electronics, Home Appliances, Medical Devices and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors by

Sensor Type - Resistive sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared

Sensor, Optical Imaging Sensor and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by Sensor

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Resistive

sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared Sensor, Optical Imaging

Sensor and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors by

Application - Consumer electronics, Home Appliances, Medical

Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

electronics, Home Appliances, Medical Devices and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors by

Sensor Type - Resistive sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared

Sensor, Optical Imaging Sensor and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: France 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by Sensor

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Resistive

sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared Sensor, Optical Imaging

Sensor and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: France Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors by

Application - Consumer electronics, Home Appliances, Medical

Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: France 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

electronics, Home Appliances, Medical Devices and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 47: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors

by Sensor Type - Resistive sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared

Sensor, Optical Imaging Sensor and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Resistive

sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared Sensor, Optical Imaging

Sensor and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors

by Application - Consumer electronics, Home Appliances, Medical

Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

electronics, Home Appliances, Medical Devices and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 51: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors by

Sensor Type - Resistive sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared

Sensor, Optical Imaging Sensor and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by Sensor

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Resistive

sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared Sensor, Optical Imaging

Sensor and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors by

Application - Consumer electronics, Home Appliances, Medical

Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

electronics, Home Appliances, Medical Devices and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 55: UK Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors by

Sensor Type - Resistive sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared

Sensor, Optical Imaging Sensor and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: UK 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by Sensor

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Resistive

sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared Sensor, Optical Imaging

Sensor and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: UK Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors by

Application - Consumer electronics, Home Appliances, Medical

Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: UK 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

electronics, Home Appliances, Medical Devices and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 59: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors by

Sensor Type - Resistive sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared

Sensor, Optical Imaging Sensor and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by Sensor

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Resistive

sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared Sensor, Optical Imaging

Sensor and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors by

Application - Consumer electronics, Home Appliances, Medical

Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

electronics, Home Appliances, Medical Devices and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 63: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors by

Sensor Type - Resistive sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared

Sensor, Optical Imaging Sensor and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by Sensor

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Resistive

sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared Sensor, Optical Imaging

Sensor and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors by

Application - Consumer electronics, Home Appliances, Medical

Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

electronics, Home Appliances, Medical Devices and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 67: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Touch

Sensors by Sensor Type - Resistive sensor, Capacitive sensor,

Infrared Sensor, Optical Imaging Sensor and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors

by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Resistive sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared Sensor, Optical

Imaging Sensor and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Touch

Sensors by Application - Consumer electronics, Home Appliances,

Medical Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 70: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer electronics, Home Appliances, Medical Devices and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 71: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Touch

Sensors by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Touch

Sensors by Sensor Type - Resistive sensor, Capacitive sensor,

Infrared Sensor, Optical Imaging Sensor and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Resistive

sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared Sensor, Optical Imaging

Sensor and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Touch

Sensors by Application - Consumer electronics, Home Appliances,

Medical Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 76: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

electronics, Home Appliances, Medical Devices and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 77: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors

by Sensor Type - Resistive sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared

Sensor, Optical Imaging Sensor and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Resistive

sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared Sensor, Optical Imaging

Sensor and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors

by Application - Consumer electronics, Home Appliances, Medical

Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

electronics, Home Appliances, Medical Devices and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 81: India Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors by

Sensor Type - Resistive sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared

Sensor, Optical Imaging Sensor and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: India 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by Sensor

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Resistive

sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared Sensor, Optical Imaging

Sensor and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: India Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors by

Application - Consumer electronics, Home Appliances, Medical

Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: India 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

electronics, Home Appliances, Medical Devices and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 85: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Touch

Sensors by Sensor Type - Resistive sensor, Capacitive sensor,

Infrared Sensor, Optical Imaging Sensor and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Resistive

sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared Sensor, Optical Imaging

Sensor and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 87: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Touch

Sensors by Application - Consumer electronics, Home Appliances,

Medical Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 88: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

electronics, Home Appliances, Medical Devices and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Touch Sensors by Sensor Type - Resistive sensor, Capacitive

sensor, Infrared Sensor, Optical Imaging Sensor and Other

Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Touch

Sensors by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Resistive sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared Sensor,

Optical Imaging Sensor and Other Sensor Types for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Touch Sensors by Application - Consumer electronics, Home

Appliances, Medical Devices and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Touch

Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Consumer electronics, Home Appliances, Medical Devices and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 93: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Touch

Sensors by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 95: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Touch

Sensors by Sensor Type - Resistive sensor, Capacitive sensor,

Infrared Sensor, Optical Imaging Sensor and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Resistive

sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared Sensor, Optical Imaging

Sensor and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Touch

Sensors by Application - Consumer electronics, Home Appliances,

Medical Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

electronics, Home Appliances, Medical Devices and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 99: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors

by Sensor Type - Resistive sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared

Sensor, Optical Imaging Sensor and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Resistive

sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared Sensor, Optical Imaging

Sensor and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 101: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Touch

Sensors by Application - Consumer electronics, Home Appliances,

Medical Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 102: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

electronics, Home Appliances, Medical Devices and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 103: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors

by Sensor Type - Resistive sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared

Sensor, Optical Imaging Sensor and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Resistive

sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared Sensor, Optical Imaging

Sensor and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 105: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors

by Application - Consumer electronics, Home Appliances, Medical

Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 106: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

electronics, Home Appliances, Medical Devices and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 107: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors

by Sensor Type - Resistive sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared

Sensor, Optical Imaging Sensor and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Resistive

sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared Sensor, Optical Imaging

Sensor and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors

by Application - Consumer electronics, Home Appliances, Medical

Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

electronics, Home Appliances, Medical Devices and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 111: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Touch Sensors by Sensor Type - Resistive sensor, Capacitive

sensor, Infrared Sensor, Optical Imaging Sensor and Other

Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 112: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Touch

Sensors by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Resistive sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared Sensor,

Optical Imaging Sensor and Other Sensor Types for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 113: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Touch Sensors by Application - Consumer electronics, Home

Appliances, Medical Devices and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Touch

Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Consumer electronics, Home Appliances, Medical Devices and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Touch

Sensors by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE

and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 116: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 117: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Touch

Sensors by Sensor Type - Resistive sensor, Capacitive sensor,

Infrared Sensor, Optical Imaging Sensor and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 118: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Resistive

sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared Sensor, Optical Imaging

Sensor and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 119: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Touch

Sensors by Application - Consumer electronics, Home Appliances,

Medical Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 120: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

electronics, Home Appliances, Medical Devices and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



IRAN

Table 121: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors by

Sensor Type - Resistive sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared

Sensor, Optical Imaging Sensor and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by Sensor

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Resistive

sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared Sensor, Optical Imaging

Sensor and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 123: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors by

Application - Consumer electronics, Home Appliances, Medical

Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 124: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

electronics, Home Appliances, Medical Devices and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 125: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Touch Sensors

by Sensor Type - Resistive sensor, Capacitive sensor, Infrared

Sensor, Optical Imaging Sensor and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Touch Sensors by



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896447/?utm_source=GNW



