New York, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanosilver Industry"

Abstract:

- Global Nanosilver Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nanosilver estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Electrical and Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.5% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Healthcare segment is readjusted to a revised 15.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $332.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR

- The Nanosilver market in the U.S. is estimated at US$332.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$516.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.3% and 12.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.9% CAGR.

- Food and Beverages Segment to Record 14.2% CAGR

- In the global Food and Beverages segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$25.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$64.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$355.2 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

Advanced Nano Products Co., Ltd.

Ames Goldsmith Corporation

Applied Nanotech, Inc.

C3nano

Clariant International Ltd.

Creative Technology Solutions Co. Ltd.

Nano Silver Manufacturing Sdn Bhd.

NovaCentrix

RAS AG







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

About Reportlinker

