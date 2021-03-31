COVID-19 Growth Impact Assessment For the Commercial Vehicle Industry - Forecast to 2025

Dublin, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Growth Impact Assessment For the Commercial Vehicle Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study sheds light on the pandemic's impact on the global medium and heavy-duty CV production across key regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, China, and India.
The study also covers the new opportunities that COVID-19 has created in other mobility verticals such as connectivity solutions, autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles, and vehicle leasing.
For example, telematics service providers offering driver health monitoring solutions and contactless delivery will capture market share. Successful leasing companies will provide major fleets flexible payment terms and lease contract extensions. At the same time, collaborations between market participants in the alternate powertrain industry will improve product development efforts and reduce time to market.
COVID-19 has had a global impact, with governments resorting to national lockdowns and social distancing measures to mitigate the spread of the virus. The result is a large-scale drop in business confidence, consumer demand, and industrial production-leading to a global economic recession in 2020.
The coronavirus outbreak has also heavily impacted the commercial vehicle (CV) industry. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and parts suppliers have yet to return to full production capacity, except a few Asian countries that have come out of the pandemic. Most of the world has experienced shattered supply chains, financially drained small and medium-sized enterprises, and reduced vehicle sales in Q1 2020.
Production shutdowns due to national lockdowns in March and April will result in a spillover effect in Q2. The development increases multifold the challenges facing the CV industry, including stricter tailpipe emissions and greenhouse gas regulations across regions.
OEMs will explore various options to draw back fleet customers as the effects of the pandemic start to wane and the industry recovers. Strategies include quick service response teams to ensure vehicle uptime and onsite support operations. OEMs will also increase revenue from aftermarket opportunities, such as offering predictive maintenance and expanding mobile service operations. Increasing investment in digital platforms and connected solutions will further enhance the customer experience. In the short term, there will also be a strong focus on safe production practices to ensure workforce safety.
The study also highlights the unit shipment and growth rates across different verticals with opportunity areas in each segment.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Environment
- Revised State of the Commercial Vehicle Market Due to the Pandemic
- Key Forecast Criteria
2. Impact Analysis on Global MD & HD Vehicle Production
- Global MD & HD Truck Production 2004 to 2025
- Global Tractor Truck Standards for CO2 Reduction
- Global MD & HD Trucks Market Forecast - Overview
- Global MD & HD Trucks Market Forecast - By Weight Segment
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Top MD & HD Vehicle Markets (COVID Scenario)
- 2020 Powertrain Technology Forecast
- Alternative Fuel Powertrain Market - Regional Market Share Analysis
3. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
4. COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Scenarios
- COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth
- COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions and Countries
- 2020 World GDP Growth Snapshot
- Crude Oil Forecast - Quarter-by-Quarter (Prices to Slide $34.8 or Less)
- Natural Gas Price Forecast
- Governmental Responses to COVID-19 Worldwide
- Global CV Market - Future Outlook
5. Impact Analysis on Regional MD & HD Vehicle Production
- 2020 Global MD & HD Truck Production - Monthly Forecast
- 2020 Global MD & HD Truck Production - Quarterly Forecast
- 2020 Global MD & HD Truck Production Forecast by Country
- 2020 Production Forecast for North America
- 2020 Production Forecast for Europe
- 2020 Production Forecast for Latin America
- 2020 Production Forecast for Asia-Pacific
- 2020 Production Forecast for China
- 2020 Production Forecast for India
6. Impact Analysis on Vehicle Manufacturers
- 2019 MD & HD Trucks OEM Sales Performance
- Top 10 OEM Groups-Sales Impact Analysis
- Global Vehicle Manufacturers' COVID-19 Impact Assessment
7. Growth Opportunities
- Analyzing Impact and Identifying Growth Opportunities by Mobility Verticals
- Impact and Growth Opportunities in the Truck Digital Services Market
- Impact and Growth Opportunities in the Connected Truck Telematics Market
- Impact and Growth Opportunities in the Autonomous Trucks Market
- Impact and Growth Opportunities in the Fleet Leasing Market
- Impact and Growth Opportunities in the Electric Truck Market
- Impact and Growth Opportunities in the CV Aftermarket
8. Key Takeaways and Risk Mitigation Strategies to Advance the Road to Recovery
- Key Risk Mitigation Strategies for OEMs and Dealers-A Timeline
- Risk Mitigation Strategies for OEMs and Dealers
9. Appendix: Growth Pipeline Engine
- About the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Take the COVID-19 Growth Pipeline Diagnostic
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xatm7h