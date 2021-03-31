Global Medium/Heavy Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Report 2020: Post COVID-19 Growth Opportunities - Private Labeling to Attain Fast Market Share Growth in a New Product Category

Dublin, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post COVID-19 Growth Opportunities in the Global Medium/Heavy Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 pandemic will affect industries worldwide, but few can feel it as directly as the global commercial vehicles aftermarket. The collapse of economic activity in many regions means companies will drive their work trucks less, and they will spend less to maintain them. The aim of this study is to identify the size of the global commercial vehicle parts and services aftermarket, and its growth opportunities in 2020, given the unique challenges posed by the pandemic. Commercial vehicles include medium- and heavy-duty on-road trucks.
Revenue includes parts only and excludes service. Revenue is measured at the manufacturer level and is expressed in US dollars. This research is the culmination of the work of the publisher's analysts located all over the world. The analysts have used multiple sources and statistical analysis in markets where information is missing to increase the confidence level of the research findings. Revenue is presented at the manufacturer, distributor, and end-user levels.
The markets covered are the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, India, Japan, Thailand, Australia, Taiwan, and China. The research covers the impact of connected trucks on vehicle maintenance. This includes the penetration of truck telematics by region as well as an analysis of services offered.
Growth opportunities and companies to action are covered as well. The research includes a global economic outlook with top trends for 2019 and predictions for 2020, as well as analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on each region. It identifies the main factors that will influence the size of the global commercial vehicle aftermarket, as well as how the industry outlook varies from region to region.
The findings cover developments in the global commercial vehicle aftermarket in 2019 that will have an impact on the market in 2020. Data sources include primary and secondary research, existing studies, statistical modeling, and analysis. Other exhibits include spend per vehicle and market attractiveness analyses. To determine market attractiveness, the publisher has analyzed each of the 20 countries for their growth outlook, barriers to entry, and economic competitiveness. The research ends with key conclusions and the outlook for 2020.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Highlights of 2019
- Top 5 Predictions for 2020
- 2019 Spend Per Vehicle Analysis
- 2019 Spend Per Vehicle Analysis Discussion
2. Research Scope and Objectives
- Research Scope
- Geographic Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Methodology
- Data Sources
- Research Process
4. Global Economic Outlook
- COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth
- COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions
- COVID-19 Impact on the US and China
5. Global Overview
- Global Medium and Heavy-duty Vehicles in Operation
- 2019-2020 Revenue and Spend Per Vehicle by Region
- 2019 Spend Per Vehicle Analysis
- Global Average Annual Miles Driven - 2019 and 2020
- Global Distribution Channel Analysis
- Fleet Telematics
- Telematics Installed Base Growth Forecast - Possible Growth Scenarios
- Growth Opportunities in the Truck Telematics Aftermarket
- Key Policies and Regulations - 2019
6. North America
- Regional Outlook - North America
- North America Aftermarket Dashboard
- Aftermarket Outlook - Revenue by Parts Type
- VIO Ownership Pattern
- Vehicles in Operation Model Mix - North America
- Distribution Channel Analysis
- Medium/Heavy Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas
7. Europe
- Regional Outlook - Europe
- Europe - Aftermarket Dashboard
- Aftermarket Outlook - Revenue by Parts Type
- VIO Ownership Pattern
- Vehicles in Operation Model Mix - Europe
- Distribution Channel Analysis
- Medium/Heavy Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas
8. Latin America
- Regional Outlook - Latin America
- Latin America Aftermarket Dashboard
- Aftermarket Outlook - Revenue by Parts Type
- VIO Ownership Pattern
- Vehicles in Operation Model Mix
- Distribution Channel Analysis
- Medium/Heavy Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas
9. Asia-Pacific
- Regional Outlook
- Aftermarket Dashboard
- Aftermarket Outlook - Revenue by Parts Type
- VIO Ownership Pattern
- Vehicles in Operation Model Mix
- Distribution Channel Analysis
- Medium/Heavy Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas
10. The Middle East and Africa
- Regional Outlook
- Aftermarket Dashboard
- Aftermarket Outlook - Revenue by Parts Type
- VIO Ownership Pattern
- Vehicles in Operation Model Mix
- Distribution Channel Analysis
- Medium/Heavy Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas
11. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1: Private Labeling to Attain Fast Market Share Growth in a New Product Category, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2: Brand Licensing to Win Recognition from New Customers, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 3: Direct Importing to Reduce Product Acquisition and Distribution Costs, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 4: Specialization in Niche Products or Services to Maximize Profitability, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 5: Joint Ventures to Manufacture Overseas and Protect Quality, 2020
12. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
13. Appendix
- 2020 Planned Research - Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket
