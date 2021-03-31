Microbix Announces Annual and Special Meeting Voting Results

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF)( “Microbix®” or the Company”), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces the voting results from the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) which was held on March 30, 2021.



At the Meeting, 43.29% of the issued and outstanding shares were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions brought before the Meeting. Details of all resolutions that were voted upon are set out in the Management Information Circular (the “Circular”) dated February 12, 2021. The Circular is available on the Company’s website (www.microbix.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

All of the board of directors nominees listed in the Circular were re-elected as directors of Microbix. Results of the vote were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Withheld % Withheld Peter M. Blecher 46,774,045 99.91% 43,136 0.09% Mark A. Cochran 46,783,545 99.93% 33,636 0.07% Vaughn C. Embro-Pantalony 46,702,181 99.75% 115,000 0.25% Anthony J. Giovinazzo 46,411,681 99.13% 405,500 0.87% Cameron L. Groome 46,702,083 99.75% 115,098 0.25% Martin Marino 46,781,681 99.92% 35,500 0.08% Joseph D. Renner 46,774,181 99.91% 43,000 0.09%

Shareholders also approved the following three additional resolutions at the Meeting, namely:

Re-appointing the Company’s auditors, Ernst & Young LLP, with 99.98% of the votes cast in favour. Re-approval of the Company’s Stock Option Plan, with 91.77% of the votes cast in favour. An amendment to warrants purchased by insiders of the Company in 2017 to provide the same term extension granted to non-insider holders of that series of warrants, with 85.74% of the disinterested votes cast in favour.



The slides of management’s presentation at the Meeting have been posted at www.microbix.com

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix develops proprietary biological technology solutions for human health and well-being, with about 90 skilled employees and sales growing from a base of over $1 million per month. It makes a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Microbix antigens enable the antibody tests of over 100 international diagnostics companies, while its QAPs are sold to clinical laboratory accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical laboratories. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, distributed by 1WA (Oneworld Accuracy Inc.), Alpha-Tec Systems, Inc., Diagnostic International Distribution SpA., Labquality Oy, The Medical Supply Company of Ireland, R-Biopharm AG, and Seegene Canada Inc. Microbix is ISO 9001 and 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably viral transport medium (DxTM™) to stabilize patient samples for lab-based molecular diagnostic testing and Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots. Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQB, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release or the referenced management presentation may include “forward-looking information,” as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, all discussion regarding Microbix products, Microbix’s business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its corporate presentations, regulatory compliance and approvals, sales to domestic or foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital and raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Company’s judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

Please visit www.microbix.com or www.sedar.com for recent Microbix news and filings.



For further information, please contact Microbix at: Cameron Groome, CEO

(905) 361-8910 Jim Currie, CFO

(905) 361-8910 Deborah Honig, Investor Relations

Adelaide Capital Markets

(647) 203-8793 ir@microbix.com

Copyright © 2021 Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix®, DxTM™, Kinlytic®, PROCEEDx™, QAPs™, and REDx™ are trademarks of Microbix Biosystems Inc.

PROCEEDx™FLOQ® and REDx™FLOQ® are trademarks of Microbix Biosystems Inc. in collaboration with Copan Italia S.p.A.